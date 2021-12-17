Each Big Ten team’s historical bowl record
It’s bowl season yet again, and this year, nine Big Ten teams will all travel to locations around this great country of ours — Ohio State included — to play in one more postseason contest to wrap up the 2021-2022 season.
And while getting used to a bowl game has become the norm in places like Columbus, Madison, and State College, that’s not the case with most programs. Some schools are happy just to notch that final win that sends them into the travel agent’s office to start putting plans together for one more send-off before the offseason begins.
With the bowls all now taking shape and starting to kick off here during the holiday season, we’ve put together each Big Ten program’s overall, historical bowl record for your reading enjoyment, and in some cases, bragging rights.
Of course, not all bowl records are created equal because of the level of competition and prestige each year, so we’ve organized it by fewest bowl appearances to most with an overall record in tow.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 21: Johnny Langan #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights adjusts his helmet before the game against the Boston College Eagles at SHI Stadium on September 21, 2019, in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Overall historical bowl record
6-4-0 (.600)
Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
3-10-0 (.231)
Northwestern Wildcats
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
6-10-0 (.375)
Purdue Boilermakers
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
10-9-0 (.526)
Illinois Fighting Illini
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
8-11-0 (.421)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers fans cheer during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
9-12-0 (.429)
Maryland Terrapins
Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Fans cheer during the first quarter of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
11-14-2 (.444)
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
13-16-0 (.448)
Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
17-15-0 (.531)
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
17-15-1 (.530)
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
21-27-0 (.438)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State fans cheer as their players leave the field after warmups before Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
30-16-2 (.646)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and mascot Brutus Buckeye lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
25-26-0 (.490)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 24, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans hold up signs during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Iowa won 56-14. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Overall historical bowl record
26-27-0 (.491)
