Each Big Ten team’s historical bowl record

It’s bowl season yet again, and this year, nine Big Ten teams will all travel to locations around this great country of ours — Ohio State included — to play in one more postseason contest to wrap up the 2021-2022 season.

And while getting used to a bowl game has become the norm in places like Columbus, Madison, and State College, that’s not the case with most programs. Some schools are happy just to notch that final win that sends them into the travel agent’s office to start putting plans together for one more send-off before the offseason begins.

With the bowls all now taking shape and starting to kick off here during the holiday season, we’ve put together each Big Ten program’s overall, historical bowl record for your reading enjoyment, and in some cases, bragging rights.

Of course, not all bowl records are created equal because of the level of competition and prestige each year, so we’ve organized it by fewest bowl appearances to most with an overall record in tow.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 21: Johnny Langan #17 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights adjusts his helmet before the game against the Boston College Eagles at SHI Stadium on September 21, 2019, in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Overall historical bowl record

6-4-0 (.600)

Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

3-10-0 (.231)

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

6-10-0 (.375)

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

10-9-0 (.526)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

8-11-0 (.421)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers fans cheer during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

9-12-0 (.429)

Maryland Terrapins

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Fans cheer during the first quarter of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

11-14-2 (.444)

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

13-16-0 (.448)

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

17-15-0 (.531)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

17-15-1 (.530)

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

21-27-0 (.438)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State fans cheer as their players leave the field after warmups before Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

30-16-2 (.646)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State vs. Alabama national championship tickets costly, expensive

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders and mascot Brutus Buckeye lead the team onto the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

25-26-0 (.490)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 24, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans hold up signs during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Iowa won 56-14. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall historical bowl record

26-27-0 (.491)

