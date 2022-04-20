Each Big Ten team’s biggest question heading into the 2022 season

Spring football is officially in the rearview mirror as of Apr. 30 for the Big Ten Conference which means we shift our focus to the upcoming season.

Last year it was the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes that squared off in the title game that took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Could we see a return matchup or will the Ohio State Buckeyes take back their throne in the East?

Much like they always do, the Buckeyes are viewed as one of the top teams in the Big Ten and in the nation. Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump and led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoffs. Heading into 2022, the game should prove who will hold Big Ten East supremacy.

In the West, it will likely come down to the Hawkeyes once again, if they can hold off the Wisconsin Badgers. In a preview of the upcoming football season we break down the biggest question for every conference team.

Big Ten East: Indiana Hoosiers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After back-to-back winning seasons under Tom Allen, the Hoosiers came back down to earth in 2021 with a 2-10 (0-9) campaign. It didn’t help when Michael Penix Jr only lasted five games and the team had to rely on a backup quarterback. In all, four different quarterbacks saw time under center. Without a consistent signal caller, it puts your team at a disadvantage.

Can former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak be the consistent passer for the team in 2022? He finished off his SEC career with a 66.3 completion percentage, 5,058 passing yards, and a touchdown-interception ratio of 23-17. Bazelak could be the biggest question and answer on how the Hoosiers perform in 2022. – Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

Big Ten East: Maryland Terrapins

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Can the Terps be physical enough in Big Ten play? Maryland has struggled with depth and toughness every time it has hit Big Ten play. They look formidable in the nonconference, then get pushed around in a division and conference that can be very physical. It’s the one area the program has yet to address in recruiting and culture, and without it, Maryland will continue to be on the fence for a bowl game yearly and nowhere near a division or conference contender. – Harrison

Big Ten East: Michigan Wolverines

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Weirdly, the biggest question facing the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2022 season is the same one we had at this time last year: how will the defense fare after a coordinator change and after losing some key players? While it was Kwity Paye departing along with DC Don Brown last year, this year, it seems a little more emphatic, with Mike Macdonald returning to the Baltimore Ravens while Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Dax Hill all figure to be first-round picks.

Now, Jesse Minter — also of the Baltimore Ravens tree — comes aboard after a one-year stint at Vanderbilt. He promises to employ the same defensive scheme, but he’ll do so without having an ace in the hole a la Hutchinson. Still, he has a lot of good pieces to work with — EDGE Mike Morris, DT Mazi Smith, LB Junior Colson, and CB DJ Turner, to name a few — that could keep the Wolverine defense performing at an elite level. Instead of getting big production from a handful of players, Michigan will work to get a little from a lot.

There are a lot of pieces on this defense that certainly could have major production. The bigger question is how will the overall defense fare with a lot of players who don’t have the same experience as the departing draft picks? – Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire Editor

Big Ten East: Michigan State Spartans

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Walker III was able to cover up a lot of the issues on this Michigan State football team last year, mainly regarding the pass defense. What will the Spartans do now that their historically great running back is heading to the NFL? No matter what, they won’t be replacing that level of production, so it will be up to a defense mixed with veterans like Xavier Henderson, young standouts like Charles Brantley and Darius Snow, and incoming transfers like Ameer Speed and Aaron Brule to elevate the defense to a more competitive level. Can the team sustain their shocking success without an all-time great level running back? That remains to be seen. – Andrew Brewster, Spartans Wire Editor

Big Ten East: Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

By far for Ohio State, it’s how good can the defense be under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles? OSU’s defense was historically underachieving last season and it resulted in some wholesale changes with the coaching staff, most notably the Knowles as the savior of things on that side of the ball.

How quickly the players pick up the scheme and culture change, and what personnel steps up, is going to dictate whether or not OSU is a serious national title contender. The offense will be one of the most explosive in the country again, and if the defense can improve, The Buckeyes have a good shot at being in LA. – Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire Editor

Big Ten East: Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question facing Penn State in 2022 is what exactly is Penn State supposed to be? Two years of mediocrity following a run of New Years Six bowl games in three out of four years leaves Penn State looking to prove who they are. And after sending so much talent off to the NFL, especially on defense, and with a new defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz, there is not a lot of time to figure things out.

The return of Sean Clifford suggests we’ll have to wait a little longer before getting a glimpse of freshman Drew Allar in a significant role. Clifford will start the season, but who will be the quarterback at the end of the season, and what does that ultimately mean for Penn State’s season as a whole? – Kevin McGuire, Nittany Lions Wire Editor

Big Ten East: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

incent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off two seasons of clear rebuilding, the biggest question for Rutgers football isn’t about the quarterback play (a pressing issue for, oh, about a decade now) or the offensive line (arguably the weakest part of the team last year). It is about coaching and in particular, the assistants under head coach Greg Schiano.

A program builder during his first stint at Rutgers, Schiano now has the funds and the Big Ten backing to land some marquee assistants. But this offseason, he lost two assistants in Tiquan Underwood (lateral move to Pittsburgh as their wide receivers coach) and Fran Brown (a lateral move to Georgia as their secondary coach). Both were young and energetic; both are fantastic recruiters. Rutgers will only be able to compete in the Big Ten if they can replicate last season’s solid recruiting class. Schiano has to hope that new wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw and his two new secondary coaches are able to make an impact on the recruiting trail this season so that the Scarlet Knights can begin stacking solid classes. – Kristian Dyer, Rutgers Wire Editor

Big Ten West: Illinois Fighting Illini

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Illini had a bounce-back season in 2021 under new head coach Bret Bielema. While they only posted a 5-7 record, it was a step up from the 2-6 season under Lovie Smith in 2020. Going into this season, it will be about getting bowl eligible.

The biggest question for Illinois is can they turn some of those one-possession losses into victories. The Fighting Illini lost four games by seven points or less, one play could make the difference between another losing regular season or a trip to a bowl game. Overall the program has seen bowl season just four times since 2010. It is up to Bielema to lay the foundation to be more consistent on the football field. – Conn

Big Ten West: Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa has to figure out how to improve its offense. That’s the biggest question during the spring and heading into the 2022 football season. To say that Iowa struggled at times to move the football and score points would be generous. Iowa finished ranked No. 121 nationally in total offense, averaging just 303.7 yards of offense per game in 2021. As a result, the Hawkeyes were one of the worst scoring offenses last season. Iowa ranked No. 99 nationally in scoring offense at 23.4 points per game.

Quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both started last year for the Hawkeyes. Petras started 11 of the 14 games, though, and he was listed atop the depth chart to start the spring. Joe Labas could be in the mix to win the job as well if he really comes along throughout the spring and through the fall. However, the feeling around Iowa is that it’s likely Petras’ job again at least to start. If that’s the case, he and the Hawkeyes’ offense simply have to be more productive. Petras finished the 2021 season with 1,880 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns against nine interceptions. – Josh Helmer, Hawkeyes Wire Editor

Big Ten West: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Exactly how healthy is Mohamed Ibrahim? There was rejoicing emanating from the Twin Cities when he decided to return after being lost for the season in game one vs. Ohio State last year. Considering he was largely thought of as the best back in the conference heading into last fall, getting him back could boost an offense that will most likely have to control things against the more explosive teams. If he’s as tough and dynamic as he has been historically, Minnesota could be a sleeper in the West for 2022. – Harrison

Big Ten West: Nebraska Cornhuskers

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

The biggest question facing the University of Nebraska in 2022 has nothing to do with the players on the field but the man patrolling the sidelines. Can Scott Frost get this team to a bowl game? Nebraska had made 35 consecutive postseason games at one point, and now, the program hasn’t played in a bowl in five years. A new offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple – Pitt, and a new pair of transfer quarterbacks, Casey Thompson — Texas & Chubba Purdy — Florida State, injected some life into the program during the off-season, but that needs to translate into on-the-field success. If the Huskers are unable to reach a bowl game this year, it may be the end of the Scott Frost era in Lincoln. – Evan Bredeson, Cornhuskers Wire Editor

Big Ten West: Northwestern Wildcats

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats have to find better quarterback play to get the offense going. You just don’t know what you’re going to get from Pat Fitzgerald’s crew on a yearly basis, but when the guy under center can get it done, the little engine that could — does — for the most part. Peyton Ramsey was a great stopgap in 2020, but when he left the position suffered greatly last season. Ryan Hilinski looks like the most likely option, but he has to be much better for Northwestern to make any noise this fall. – Harrison

Big Ten West: Purdue Boilermakers

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last year the Purdue Boilermakers got to play the role of spoiler. They would knock off the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 5 Michigan State Spartans in the span of a month but the luck ran out against No. 6 Ohio State. Going into 2022 the Boilermakers have to replace their biggest weapon, David Bell.

Bell finished with nearly 1,300 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Who is ready to step up to be the next Rondale Moore or David Bell? It might boil down to Milton Wright. He heads into his fourth season with Purdue and finished second on the team behind Bell. Can he step up to the plate in 2022? – Conn

Big Ten West: Wisconsin Badgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are so many directions you could go with the defense losing massive pieces (Chenal, Sanborn, etc.) and an offense relying on a receiver room with very little experience. Overall, the biggest question is still quarterback Graham Mertz. His struggles and successes are in many ways related to offensive line play, which was uncharacteristically inconsistent for the Badgers last season, but it starts with him being able to do the simple things. The elite flashes have been few and far between but have still been there, most recently with the end of the Michigan first half last season. Can Mertz take care of the football, make the simple reads consistently, and can Wisconsin protect him week in and week out? – Asher Low, Badgers Wire Editor

