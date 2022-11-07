Big Ten takes two of top three spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers won their first back-to-back games this season, after defeating the Maryland Terrapins in the rain on Saturday but were still not included in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Illinois tumbled seven spots in the latest poll to No. 20 after their upset loss to the Michigan State Spartans. The Penn State Nittany Lions were on a bye this week but moved up one spot to No. 15 because of Illinois’ dramatic fall.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes UCLA(10), Mississippi(9), Louisiana State(8), Southern California(7), Oregon(6), Tennessee(5), Texas Christian(4), Michigan(3), Ohio State(2) and Georgia(1).

The Badgers will continue for a shot at the Big Ten West title this week, as they head on the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire