Big Ten suspends Jim Harbaugh, banning head coach from final 3 games of regular season

The Big Ten has suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from the field for the Wolverines’ final three games of the season, the Associated Press report.

The suspension comes amid an ongoing sign-stealing investigation involving former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions.

>> 2 Ohio college students attacked in alleged hate crime, Jewish student center near campus vandalized

“The University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition,” the conference wrote in a statement, which can be read in full here.

While he’ll be banned from the sideline, Harbaugh will still be allowed to coach the team for the remainder of the week, ESPN reported.

The undefeated No. 2 Wolverines are set to play No. 9 Penn State tomorrow.