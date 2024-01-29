Big Ten to stay with 20 league basketball games, go to 15 teams in league tournament

Changes are coming with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington to the Big Ten beginning next year. This fall, we’ll see all of the schedule changes for football, but that will roll into the 2024-2025 basketball season as well.

And on that note, according to a report from NCAA basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Big Ten will look to keep schedules with 20 league basketball games, just like what we have today. However, a change with the postseason is coming with just 15 of the 18 teams qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament beginning in 2025.

That of course means that the bottom three teams in the league standings won’t participate in all of the fun in the postseason. The format and an official announcement from the conference should be out soon, and as it is, we’ll bring it to you.

NEWS: The Big Ten is planning to stay at 20 league games when UCLA, USC, Oregon, & Washington join the conference in 2024-25, according to a source. The Big Ten is also planning to only have 15 of its 18 teams in the Big Ten Tournament starting in 2025.

We’ll wait too for the confirmation that the women’s schedule and tournament will follow the same model, but it is assumed at this point.

