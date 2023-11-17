Big Ten statement suggests Michigan withdrew case without resolution

Earlier today, Michigan issued a statement indicating that its litigation against the Big Ten conference over the three-game suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh had been resolved.

The Big Ten says otherwise.

"The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver," the conference said in a statement. "Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold. The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process."

Not a settlement or a resolution. A withdrawal. A folding of tents. A retreat. An abandonment.

The Big Ten also said nothing about ending its investigation of Michigan, as Michigan explained in its own statement.

The end result continues to be that Harbaugh will miss the next two games, after missing Saturday's win over Penn State. And the NCAA continues to investigate the sign-stealing scandal, with further discipline possible.