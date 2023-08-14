Big Ten starting quarterback rankings for 2023

The Big Ten is a much better quarterback conference than anybody in the South, or West for that matter, will tell you. There is a lot of turnover at the position after last season saw many of the long-time veterans finish their college careers (Sean Clifford, Tanner Morgan, etc). But with that comes an influx of high-ceiling transfers with chances to transform their new programs.

All of that exists while Ohio State and Penn State break in new young quarterbacks, Wisconsin will run an air raid offense and the second-best signal-caller in the conference plays for Maryland.

The 2023 Big Ten quarterback power rankings are fascinating. Here’s what our list looks like:

The Northwestern Situation

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern interim head coach David Braun noted last week there remains an open competition between 2022 starter Ryan Hilinski, Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant and Brendan Sullivan.

Regardless of who wins the job, and I expect it to be Bryant, don’t expect the highest level of quarterback play in Evanston, Illinois this fall. The Wildcats went 1-11 last year and didn’t make considerable roster upgrades, and there has obviously been a lot happening in and around the program over the last few weeks. It doesn’t figure to be the most successful season for the Wildcats, quarterback play included in that equation.

Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt warms up before Rutgers University football spring practice at Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday April 11, 2023. Credit: Tanya Breen-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wimsatt has 12 career games and six starts under his belt at Rutgers. His numbers are not impressive: 44.6 percent completion, 802 yards, 4.8 yards-per-attempt, five touchdowns, nine interceptions, 49 carries and 130 rushing yards.

Rutgers did bring in former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca this offseason to orchestrate the offense and assist Wimsatt’s development. But stuck in an impossible Big Ten East division, it’s hard seeing the Rutgers signal-caller taking massive strides forward this season.

Noah Kim (Michigan State)

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim drops back for a pass during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing. Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State moves to junior Noah Kim, or redshirt freshman Katin Houser, after multi-year starter Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn this offseason.

Kim was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 and has appeared in only four games in his college career. Michigan State likes to throw the football, so expect Kim’s arm to be tested early and often. After Thorne performed well in his time as a Spartan, it’s hard seeing the new quarterback reach that consistent level.

Tayven Jackson (Indiana)

Indiana’s Tayven Jackson (2) hands the ball off to Christian Turner (28) during a drill during the first day of fall camp for Indiana football at their practice facilities on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson transferred to Indiana from Tennessee after one year and minimal playing time. That isn’t a knock, as Tennessee’s room was loaded with Heisman contender Hendon Hooker and top backup Joe Milton.

The Greenwood, Indiana native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and while much of his potential is untapped, there is a lot of potential there. He should represent the most hope at the position Indiana fans have had since the Michael Penix Jr season in 2020.

If Jackson clicks and his supporting cast plays well, he could rise these rankings pretty quickly.

Luke Altmyer (Illinois)

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) warms up on a time out again the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Big Ten’s quarterback play this season could come down to the performance of the transfers. Former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer is a fantastic example, as he takes over an Illinois offense coming off a tremendous second season under head coach Bret Bielema.

Altmyer lacks experience, though was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Tommy DeVito had a fine season last year in Champaign. Altmyer has a chance to advance the offense further during his remaining years of eligibility.

Hudson Card (Purdue)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1), Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (19) and Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Bennett Meredith (18) run a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hudson Card is one of the more fascinating transfers entering the conference this season. Last year at Texas he started a chunk of the season after starter Quinn Ewers went down with an injury. While he didn’t elevate Texas into the College Football Playoff equation, he did flash some serious potential.

Card now enters a Purdue program under first-year head coach Ryan Walters that is moving on from the Jeff Brohm high-flying offense. It should take some time for Walters to get the program up and running, though Card’s potential at quarterback could accelerate that rise.

Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota)

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin fans know what Athan Kaliakmanis can do under center. The dual-threat quarterback is a perfect fit for P.J. Fleck’s RPO-heavy offense with a fixture of well-timed, short throws.

I think Kaliakmanis proves to be an upgrade over the last few seasons of Tanner Morgan. He would be higher on this list if the conference didn’t have excellent quarterback play toward the top.

Jeff Sims (Nebraska)

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Enter another transfer. Jeff Sims excelled in a terrible Georgia Tech offense for three seasons before transferring to Nebraska to help get the Matt Rhule era started.

Sims’ play early in spring practice was enough for 2022 starter Casey Thompson to transfer out. That should show enough about what Sims brings to the table.

Rhule usually struggles in his first year with a program, so it’s hard seeing Sims rise into the national conversation. But it’s hard for the Cornhuskers to get any worse than they’ve been. The new signal-caller will make like tough for opposing defenses that pencil Nebraska in as a win on the schedule.

Kyle McCord (Ohio State)

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for a play during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

No quarterback is more important to the Big Ten landscape in 2023 than Kyle McCord. The former top recruit takes over for C.J. Stroud after the Buckeyes inexplicably failed to win the Big Ten East for two years in a row.

McCord brings recruiting pedigree to the table and fits into maybe the most talented offense in the country with Marvin Harrison Jr. and a stable of phenomenal running backs. It’s hard to see him fail, but whether he can single-handedly win a game against Michigan or Penn State is another question.

Cade McNamara (Iowa)

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What a world. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a top-five quarterback in the Big Ten entering 2023.

No, counting stats won’t show it given the slow, methodical approach the Hawkeyes use. But McNamara’s experience and steady play is a perfect fit for a team that just needs competence at the position. His ceiling this year is easily Iowa’s best at the position since C.J. Beathard almost won the Big Ten back in 2015.

The story surrounding the Hawkeyes will be whether the offense can score 25 points-per-game for Brian Ferentz to retain his job. Don’t let the numbers mask what McNamara brings to the program.

Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As Wisconsin transitions to a new-age offense, Tanner Mordecai will be in the sights of everybody across the country. We’ve previewed every angle of what Morecai brings, how the offense works and what the new quarterback must do to bring the Badgers back to Indianapolis. Now it all has to actually happen.

There is not a more perfect situation both for Mordecai in his final collegiate season and for Phil Longo installing his offense than this QB–OC duo. Expect fruitful results as the season gets underway.

Drew Allar (Penn State)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle during the third quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Allar and McCord could both singlehandedly decide the Big Ten, and maybe the College Football Playoff, this season. Allar gets the starting job after Sean Clifford’s career finally came to a close at the end of last year. The Medina, Ohio native was the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class and No. 1 quarterback. His ceiling is as high as anybody’s in the country.

What will be interesting is how long it takes the new quarterback to find his groove. Penn State is set up to win now, with one of the nation’s best defenses and a talented offense around the quarterback. The Nittany Lions are my pick to win the Big Ten this season, so I’m banking on a great Allar season from the jump.

Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, a Maryland quarterback is No. 2 on this list.

Taulia Tagovailoa is quietly having a great career at a Maryland program that is doing everything except beating the Big Ten East’s best. The former Alabama transfer has totaled 7879 yards, 51 touchdowns, 26 interceptions and a 67.4 completion percentage in his time under center for the Terrapins.

He’s a really good quarterback. The shame is he doesn’t play for Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan, because if so he’d be considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Not much needs to be said here.

McCarthy was the second-best quarterback in the conference last season (behind C.J. Stroud), leading Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten title.

He returns with another tremendous defense, his top two running backs back, a solid wide receiving core and a classic Michigan offensive line. He’ll have another great season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire