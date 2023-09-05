Big Ten starting quarterback rankings after Week 1

Welcome to the final season of Big Ten football as we’ve known it. Starting in 2024 divisions will be eliminated, four new schools will join the conference and the way we approach the season must be re-thought.

Week 1 in the Big Ten gave a glimpse at the chaos we could see as the season continues. Ohio State had some trouble at Indiana, Penn State looked dominant, Purdue lost a buy game to Fresno State and Nebraska found another fun way to blow a game.

It’s hard to draw season-long conclusions after mostly out-of-conference matchups. But what else are we supposed to do on a Tuesday after game week?

Here are the updated Big Ten starting quarterback power rankings after the Week 1 action, and how they compare to the preseason ranking:

Previous Ranking: 14 (no change)

Stat Line: 20/35 (57.1%), 169 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, 5 sacks, 14.3 QBR, eight carries, -15 rushing yards

Season Stats: 20/35 (57.1%), 169 yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions, 5 sacks, 14.3 QBR

It was a tough debut as starter for Bryant, as Northwestern was a few seconds away from getting blanked on the road at Rutgers. This is a ranking I don’t think we’ll change all season, as the Wildcats have a real chance to finish the season 0-12.

Next Game: September 9 vs UTEP

Brendan Sorsby (Indiana)

Previous Ranking: 13 (no change)

Stat Line: 8/15 (53.5%), 58 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, 28 QBR, six carries, -2 rushing yards

Season Stats: 8/15 (53.5%), 58 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, 28 QBR

Sorsby went up against one of the nation’s best defenses in Ohio State, so results may improve a bit as the season continues. But he and Indiana were unable to move the ball all day, especially through the air.

Next Game: September 8 vs Indiana State

Previous Ranking: 7 (down 5 spots)

Stat Line: 11/19 (57.9%), 114 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 34.9 QBR, 19 carries, 91 rushing yards

Season Stats: 11/19 (57.9%), 114 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 34.9 QBR, 19 carries, 91 rushing yards

Sims might be the big faller of the week in these rankings. His entrance to Nebraska led to Casey Thompson transferring to Florida Atlantic (where he threw five touchdowns in Week 1) and came with plenty of expectations. Thursday night at Minnesota he was a liability with the football, making several questionable decisions including a game-losing interception in the final minutes.

Sims’ legs are a weapon, but the arm is a big work in progress.

Next Game: September 9 at Colorado

Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

Previous Ranking: 13 (up 2)

Stat Line: 17/29 (58.6%), 163 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions, 81.9 QBR, nine carries, 33 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Season Stats: 17/29 (58.6%), 163 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions, 81.9 QBR, nine carries, 33 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Keep tabs on this one. Wimsatt was tremendous in Rutgers’ win over Northwestern on Sunday (yes, against Northwestern). The Rutgers offense with him at the helm had more life than we’ve seen in previous seasons. If Wimsatt can continue his solid play against better opponents, look for a quick rise in these rankings.

Next Game: September 9 vs Temple

Noah Kim (Michigan State)

Previous Ranking: 12 (up 2)

Stat Line: 18/31 (58.1%), 279 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 60.6 QBR three carries, zero yards

Season Stats: 18/31 (58.1%), 279 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, three carries, zero yards

Kim looked okay in his Michigan State debut. He and the Spartans both turned it on in the second half after Central Michigan held them in check for much of the contest. This was a performance worth a small bump, but a larger sample size is needed before a real rise.

Next Game: September 9 vs Richmond

Previous Ranking: 8 (down 1)

Stat Line: 24/44 (54.5%), 196 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 53.1 QBR, six carries, five rushing yards

Season Stats: 24/44 (54.5%), 196 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 53.1 QBR, six carries, five rushing yards

I have high expectations for Kaliakmanis this season taking over for Tanner Morgan at the helm of the Minnesota offense. Week 1 vs Nebraska had mixed returns, as the potential remains there but inconsistency plagued his performance. Nebraska’s defense may prove to be quite good, or maybe Kaliakmanis isn’t ready to ascend to the top of the Big Ten West.

Next Game: September 9 vs Eastern Michigan

Previous Ranking: 5 (down 3)

Stat Line: 17/30 (56.7%), 191 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 35.9 QBR, 2 carries, -9 rushing yards

Season Stats: 17/30 (56.7%), 191 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 35.9 QBR, 2 carries, -9 rushing yards

Expectations are high for McNamara at Iowa, especially after the low bar set at Iowa at the position. His Iowa tenure started with a bang, notching two first-quarter touchdowns. Things stalled after that, though, and we saw more of the same stagnation from the Hawkeyes offense. He’s better than Spencer Petras, but my preseason of ranking of No. 5 looks a bit high.

Next Game: September 9 at Iowa State

Previous Ranking: 9 (up 2)

Stat Line: 17/30 (56.7%), 254 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 66.4 QBR, six carries, 29 yards

Season Stats: 17/30 (56.7%), 254 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, 66.4 QBR, six carries, 29 yards

If a bright spot from a season-opening loss at home to Fresno State is possible, Texas transfer QB Hudson Card was it. He looked the part and more after not seeing much action at his previous stop. Card has tons of potential and still needs to prove it consistently, but this performance gave a glimpse at what Purdue may have under center.

Next Game: September 9 at Virginia Tech

Previous Ranking: 6 (no change)

Stat Line: 20/33 (60.6%), 239 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, 78.1 QBR, two carries, eight rushing yards

Season Stats: 20/33 (60.6%), 239 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, 78.1 QBR, two carries, eight rushing yards

My preseason ranking seems on-point about McCord. The youngster has massive shoes to fill after Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud’s phenomenal play for the last several years. He has the talent to be quite good, but his debut at Indiana on Saturday saw growing pains and a lack of success through the air. I expect him to improve throughout the season and slowly inch up the ranking.

Next Game: September 9 vs Youngstown State

Previous Ranking: 5 (up 5)

Stat Line: 18/26 (69.2%), 211, two touchdowns, one interception, 79.2 QBR, nine carries, 69 yards

Season Stats: 18/26 (69.2%), 211, two touchdowns, one interception, 79.2 QBR, nine carries, 69 yards

Well, Illinois made it interesting with Toledo on Saturday. But that shouldn’t cloud what was a phenomenal debut from Ole Miss transfer QB Luke Altmyer. Like Card, Altmyer is young and figures to start for the Illini for several years. And his debut was better than the Purdue quarterback, showing the dual-threat ability that could open up Illinois’ offense. He’ll need to show it again to retain this ranking, but early returns are very encouraging.

Next Game: September 8 at Kansas

Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin)

Previous Ranking: 4 (no change)

Stat Line: 24/31 (77.4%), 189 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 36 QBR, five carries, two rushing yards

Season Stats: 24/31 (77.4%), 189 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, 36 QBR, five carries, two rushing yards

A so-so debut isn’t enough to bump Mordecai down, especially given his track record. This stat line looks a lot different if WR Skyler Bell holds onto the 60-yard touchdown pass early in the game, a drive that resulted in an interception. Mordecai’s numbers will improve as the season continues. The one red flag to raise is his issue turning the football over. That will be something to monitor as his passing yards rise.

Next Game: September 8 at Washington State

Drew Allar (Penn State)

Previous Ranking: 3 (no change)

Stat Line: 21/29 (72.4%), 325 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 86 QBR, four carries, one rushing yard

Season Stats: 21/29 (72.4%), 325 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 86 QBR, four carries, one rushing yard

There’s no change in the top four after Week 1. Some are due to performance, some due to track record, and Allar due to a combination of sky-high potential and a terrific debut. Penn State is a College Football Playoff threat if he can continue the play we saw on Saturday.

Next Game: September 9 vs Delaware

Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

Previous Ranking: 2 (no change)

Stat Line: 22/33 (66.7%), 260 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 86.4 QBR, two carries, 28 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Season Stats: 22/33 (66.7%), 260 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 86.4 QBR, two carries, 28 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Tagovailoa entered the season as the clear No. 2 quarterback in the conference and showed exactly why Week 1 vs Towson. He’d be in the Heisman conversation if his helmet said Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia. But Maryland is a threat due to his presence this season. If healthy for all 12 games, Tagovailoa could even supplant No. 1.

Next Game: September 9 vs Charlotte

J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Previous Ranking: 1 (no change)

Stat Line: 26/30 (86.7%), 280 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 95.4 QBR, one carry, -2 rushing yards

Season Stats: 26/30 (86.7%), 280 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 95.4 QBR, one carry, -2 rushing yards

J.J. McCarthy was the second-best quarterback in the conference behind C.J. Stroud last season and was the clear No. 1 entering this season, and Week 1 only confirmed that. The thing with Michigan is that nothing can be said definitively until the real schedule starts in Week 4. But McCarthy could be a Heisman contender if Michigan continues its run atop the Big Ten.

Next Game: September 9 vs UNLV

