The Big Ten’s stance on College Football Playoff expansion

Big Ten Media Days kicked off on Tuesday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and College Football Playoff expansion was among a long list of topics covered with conference commissioner Kevin Warren.

Where does the conference stand on expanding the current four-team structure? Warren’s answer was as clear as day: “I’m 100 percent supportive of College Football Playoff expansion,” Warren told the media in Indianapolis.

“We need to take a holistic view. We need to make sure we protect some of the critical bowl relationships. So as we work through all these, whether it’s automatic qualifier, whatever the case may be, I’m confident as we get these new individuals in the room, get these issues on the table, that we’ll be able to reach some resolution.”

2025 is the soonest the College Football Playoff could implement any changes as the current contract runs until then.