Big Ten special teams: You want Michigan football or Michigan State for a game-winning FG?

They can be the difference in starting field position. The difference between a touchback and a runback. The difference between a two-point loss and a one-point win.

Yet the special teams’ importance often gets overlooked by casual football fans.

There are some constants back, some key interconference transfers, a lot of Australian punters and the return of electric Rondale Moore at Purdue to give some juice to watching the specialists this fall.

14. Maryland

The buzz: The Terps return both kick specialists, though P Colton Spangler is in competition with Anthony Pecorella. K Joseph Petrino made just 2 of 5 FG attempts last season, none longer than 33 yards while having one blocked. Two true freshmen, Isaiah Jacobs and Rakim Jarrett, are expected to handle returning kicks, while Jeshaun Jones takes over as punt returner.

13. Nebraska

The buzz: Not much is known about how the Cornhuskers will approach their special teams, which struggled mightily last year. Nebraska had the worst kickoff coverage unit and next-to-last in kickoff returns. P William Przystup is a Michigan State transfer who had some success late in 2018 and handled kickoff duty for the Huskers last year.

Minnesota kicker Michael Lantz (38) kicks a field goal during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

12. Minnesota

The buzz: K Michael Lantz in an injury-shortened 2019 went 8 of 11 on FG tries as a true freshman. Freshman Australian P Mark Crawford is a 26-year-old former rugby player. It remains an open competition for both return jobs after Demetrius Douglas quit football earlier this month.

11. Northwestern

The buzz: Riley Lees returns after averaging 22.0 yards on kick returns and 7.4 yards on punt returns last season. K Charlie Kuhbander was 10 of 14 on FG attempts last year and has averaged 72.0% in his first three seasons. The Wildcats also welcome grad transfer P Derek Adams, who averaged 43.1 yards last season at Kent State.

10. Wisconsin

The buzz: Losing KR Aron Cruickshank to transfer damages the special teams unit, which also must find a new punter and kickoff specialist. K Collin Larsh made 12 of 18 FG tries but struggled from beyond 30 yards. PR Jack Dunn led the Big Ten with 20 returns last season, averaging 9.0 yards.

Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin prepares to kick a field goal, which he missed, during the first quarter against Indiana at Spartan Stadium, Sept. 28, 2019.

9. Michigan State

The buzz: K Matt Coghlin struggled with accuracy but still made 22 of 32 attempts to rank second in makes per game. The Spartans will break in a new P in UTEP grad transfer Mitchell Crawford. And their return game, which has languished the past decade, could see a boost from Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor.

8. Indiana

The buzz: PR Whop Philyor is a burner who can make people miss, while KR David Ellis also is back. P Hayden Whitehead is back after averaging 42.5 yards in 2019. Returning K Charles Campbell hit a critical 41-yard FG against Purdue as a true freshman late last season and takes over full time for Logan Justus.

7. Penn State

The buzz: Losing KJ Hamler to the NFL draft dings the return game. Jahan Dotson will take over punt returns, with Devyn Ford and Lamont Wade handling kicks. Jordan Stout also adds punting this fall to his kickoff duties from a year ago. K Jake Pinegar made 11 of 12 FG attempts last season, though he has not connected from 50 yards out or longer.

