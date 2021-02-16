Big Ten showdowns, Maryland and Purdue at home

Michigan State at Purdue (-5.5)

Michigan State enters this matchup at Purdue with two key players on the injury report. Rocket Watts (illness) and Foster Loyer (shoulder) are listed as questionable versus the Boilermakers. Watts plays the fourth-most minutes per game on the team (21.2) and Loyer seventh (17.4). Whether they are 100% or not, Purdue has the advantage.

Both players combined for 30 minutes, seven points, three rebounds and two assists in the 55-54 loss to Purdue at home (Jan. 8). That loss was the last game played before Michigan State's 20-day layoff. The loss also marked the third straight loss versus Purdue for Michigan State. Between the two squads, the home team is 4-1-1 ATS in the last six meetings and Purdue has won four straight at home over MSU.

Purdue has alternated wins over the last six games, going 3-3 SU and 2-1 at home. Purdue beat Minnesota by 19 and Northwestern by five following the 70-53 loss to Michigan, Purdue's only home loss on the season. Purdue is an impressive 8-1 SU at home this but 3-5-1 ATS. Purdue's carried by Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Eric Hunter.

The trio is top four on the team in scoring and the boilermakers are still working Sasha Stefanovic back from injury. Stefanovic has played two straight games combing for 30 minutes but only four points on four free-throws and 0-7 from the field. Williams scored 24 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes versus Minnesota. Edey's combined to record 25 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in the past two games. Hunter is on the uptick as he scored nine points and four steals versus Northwestern, then 14 points against Minnesota.

Purdue has won by 1, 17, 10 and 31 points in those four wins since 2015-16. Michigan State beat Nebraska and Penn State as their two wins over the last seven games, a discouraging sign facing this Purdue squad. The Boilermakers have allowed opponents to 71 points or less in six straight games and the Spartans have failed to achieve that number in three straight.

Buy the half-point for Purdue -5 to avoid being hooked, although I like the chances Purdue wins by double-digits. The Boilermakers have not won two straight since Jan. 17-19, but this is the best shot at home versus an MSU squad that is 2-5 SU over the last seven games.

Game Pick: Purdue -5 (2u)

Nebraska at Maryland (-9.5)

This is quietly a big game for Maryland that they cannot let slip away. The Terps are 5-9 in the Big Ten and 11-10 overall with six games in total remaining, two with Nebraska. The two will have a two-game home series in favor of Maryland, back-to-back nights.

The schedule for Nebraska is getting vigorous as they are now playing their seventh game in 11 days, and on Wednesday, it will be eight-of-12. Nebraska lost nine straight games before beating Penn State 62-61 on Sunday. It was a massive win for the Cornhuskers and bringing that momentum to Maryland will not be easy.

Nebraska was up 60-49 with 8:43 remaining in the game and somehow was outscored 12-2 in that stretch but hung on. Penn State held Nebraska scoreless and took the lead 61-60 with 1:58 left before the Cornhuskers made a game-winning layup with 12 seconds remaining, their first made shot since the 8:43 mark. Fatigue certainly kicked in and Penn State had a chance to win but folded on the last possession.

Maryland has been an impressive team for stretches. Maryland has beaten Big Ten contenders Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota twice. The meeting with Minnesota on Sunday was the first non-Top 25 ranked game for Maryland at home. The Terps won 72-59 over the Golden Gophers, rebounding after a short two-game losing streak. Expect Maryland to give it to Nebraska both nights they play and even if it is close in the first half, it will not be in the second.

Maryland's defense has not allowed an opponent to score more than 61 points in five of the last six games and five of those came against ranked opponents. The Terms are 7-3 all-time versus Nebraska and winners of three of the past four meetings.

Maryland needs these two easy wins for the NCAA tournament and I expect them to start stringing wins together to be one of the last four in the field. Four of its final six games for Maryland are at home, an encouraging sign for Terp supporters.

Game Pick: Maryland -9.5 (2u)

La Salle at St. Louis (-15.5)

St. Louis is balling right now and La Salle will have their hands full on the road facing this reeling Billikens squad. St. Louis has won three straight games and the most impressive aspect in those victories were they held their opponents to 59, 60 and 49 points. The margins of victory in that span were 11, 7 and 28 points. St. Louis grabbed a school record for a conference game of 55 rebounds in the win over Fordham.

The last loss for St. Louis was, yes, you guessed it, La Salle. The Explorers earned the 82-75 win at home versus the Billikens but lost two straight afterward, including a 76-68 loss at Fordham. The same Fordham team St. Louis just beat by 28 points on Saturday. The Billikens are not particularly scoring like they were earlier in the season, failing to surpass 70 points in three-of-five games back from a month-plus layoff.

La Salle enters this game 1-4 SU in the last five outings, the only win over St. Louis. It was perfect timing for the Explorers, who caught the Billikens coming off their first loss and second game following the layoff. In the series, St. Louis took the first meeting by one point in OT last season, then by 15, hosting La Salle. Before this season's loss to La Salle, St. Louis won five straight games by 8, 13, 7, 1 and 15 points.

Between St. Louis and La Salle, the favorite is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings, while the home team has dominated this series going 12-3-1 ATS over 16 games. La Salle proved that winning outright being underdogs in the first meeting. That loss followed a 76-71 loss to Dayton, the next game on St. Louis' schedule, a slight revenge tour.

Now that the Billikens are tuned up and back to playing quality basketball, it is time to ride with them down his five-game stretch as they need to earn wins to make up for the hiatus. St. Louis is 3-2 SU in conference play, sitting at sixth, while the top four teams have played at least eight A-10 games already, VCU with 10. St. Louis has key games with Dayton, Richmond and VCU coming up, so expect La Salle to be quick work the second time around for the Billikens.

I am going to buy back half a point here as well to get the -15 number. St. Louis won by 15 in the last home meeting and 13 in the prior.

Game Pick: St. Louis -15 (1u)