Big Ten and SEC are again the top conferences in revenue with athlete pay plan on horizon

FILE - Tony Petitti speaks to the media as he's introduced as the commissioner of the Big Ten, April 28, 2023, in Rosemont, Ill. The NCAA and the nation's five biggest conferences have agreed to pay nearly $2.8 billion to settle a host of antitrust claims,a monumental decision that sets the stage for a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model that could start directing millions of dollars directly to athletes as soon as the 2025 fall semester. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

The Big Ten held a narrow edge over the Southeastern Conference in revenue for the second straight year and the Atlantic Coast Conference again ranked a distant third among the five largest college sports conferences, according to tax filings released this week.

The five leagues combined to generate $3.55 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the Big Ten reporting revenue of $879.9 million compared with $852.6 million for the SEC. The ACC saw the most significant increase, going from $617 million in 2021-22 to $707 million.

The Pac-12, which will see 10 of its 12 members disperse to other conferences in 2024-25, generated $603.9 million. The Big 12 was fifth at $510.7 million.

The details were disclosed in the same week all five conferences and the NCAA agreed to pay a total of $2.8 billion to settle antitrust litigation that is expected to also lead to the creation of a first-of-its-kind revenue-sharing system where schools will directly pay their athletes for the first time.

The Big Ten and SEC have emerged as super-conferences after a wave of realignment led to schools leaving one league for another over the past two years. The most dramatic development from that was the demise of the Pac-12, but the earning power of the Big Ten and SEC is also a major development, feeding angst and concerns among the remaining conferences.

SCHOOL PAYOUTS

Twelve of the 14 Big Ten schools each received about $60.5 million from the conference, with 2014 additions Maryland and Rutgers getting about $58.8 million apiece.

The SEC distributed $51 million to each school. Each ACC school received between $43.3 million and $46.9 million; Notre Dame, an independent in football, received $22.1 million.

Big 12 schools received distributions ranging from $43.8 million to $48.2 million. The Pac-12 distributed about $33.6 million to each of its members, down from $36 million the previous year.

COMMISSIONER COMPENSATION

Jim Delany, who stepped down as Big Ten commissioner in 2020, received $3 million in retirement compensation and another $2.8 million in deferred pay. Kevin Warren, Delany's successor who left in April 2023, was paid $3.7 million.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was paid about $3.6 million

The ACC paid Jim Phillips about $2.8 million in his first year as commissioner.

The Pac-12 paid former Commissioner George Kliavkoff $3.98 million. Larry Scott, who preceded Kliavkoff, was paid $2.28 million, including $1.5 million through a separation agreement. The Pac-12 amassed $6.7 million on legal fees, about three times more than any other conference.

Bob Bowlsby, the former Big 12 commissioner, was paid $17.2 million in his final year. That included $12.3 million for the remaining three years on his contract and $2.6 million in deferred compensation. Brent Yormark earned $1.2 million in his first year as Bowlsby's successor,

Four of the Power Five conference's fiscal years ended June 30, 2023; the SEC's ended Aug. 31, 2023.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports