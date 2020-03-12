In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten, SEC and AAC all cancelled their basketball conference championship tournaments Thursday morning.

Later, the ACC, Big 12, Pac 12, MAC and A10 officially followed suit. The Ivy League cancelled its conference tournament on Tuesday.

The Big East tournament, meanwhile, is going on as planned:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Big East tournament currently happening. St. John's and Creighton have the college basketball stage all to themselves. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 12, 2020





The original plan for the tournaments was to play with restricted attendees or no fans at all, but that is evidently no longer the case. This comes after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night following a positive coronavirus test by Rudy Gobert.

As of this writing, the NCAA tournament is scheduled to go on without fans in attendance, but this news could be an indication that those plans will change.

Editor's note: This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated as further details come to light.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Big Ten, SEC, AAC and others cancel basketball conference tournaments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago