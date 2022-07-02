Big Ten schools welcome USC and UCLA to conference

Reactions continue to pour in from all across the college football world after the shocking announcement that the Big Ten conference will be adding the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the league beginning in 2024. It was less than ten months ago that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff convinced Big Ten head Kevin Warren and ACC leader Jim Phillips to form an alliance. It was a gentlemen’s agreement not to poach one another’s, league members. This pact was made in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas announcing they would be joining the SEC. Less than ten months later and the alliance has already fallen apart.

If you remember, we had previously discussed the Big Ten’s new media rights deal, which could fetch the conference up to $1 billion a year. That deal was supposed to be completed by Memorial Day but was delayed. New reports from Sports Illustrated state that conversations between the two schools and the Big Ten began several weeks ago, right around when the new TV deal’s negotiations were delayed.

This is the third time the conference has expanded since 2010. That year the league added Nebraska. In 2014 Maryland and Rutgers joined, and now heading into 2024, it will add USC and UCLA. So the Big Ten, a midwest conference, will stretch from one coast to another. Take a look below and see how each Big Ten school welcomed the two newest members to the conference.

Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten announced today that the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles will become conference members effective August 2, 2024, with competition to begin in all sports the 2024-25 academic year. https://t.co/DnwNMJSEe7 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 1, 2022

Michigan State

Rutgers

California love! We’d like to welcome UCLA and USC to the @bigten! pic.twitter.com/1Pz9XrfRpc — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) July 1, 2022

Michigan

Statement: UCLA and USC to Join Big Ten Conference at Start of 2024-25 Season https://t.co/OquhhsLcmO — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) July 1, 2022

Penn State

Statements from Penn State administrators and select coaches regarding USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.https://t.co/TZ0qTg6ups pic.twitter.com/MzOWZoOqnv — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) July 1, 2022

Maryland

CALIFORNIAAAAA HERE WE COOOOOOOOOOME pic.twitter.com/QMExJMgE0s — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) July 1, 2022

Indiana

Purdue

Ohio State

.@OSU_AD following the recent Big Ten Conference expansion announcement. 🎥 Full video available at https://t.co/He7w8az9Zo.#GoBucks — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) July 1, 2022

Northwestern

Illinois

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Extending a B1G Minnesota welcome to our new friends on the west coast! We look forward to competing against @USC_Athletics and @UCLAAthletics in the @bigten! pic.twitter.com/tr7luIkb7b — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) July 1, 2022

Nebraska

Iowa

USC

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

UCLA

ICYMI – UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! Read more ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GiPrgXXnP7 — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) July 1, 2022

