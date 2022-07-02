Big Ten schools welcome USC and UCLA to conference

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read

Reactions continue to pour in from all across the college football world after the shocking announcement that the Big Ten conference will be adding the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins to the league beginning in 2024. It was less than ten months ago that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff convinced Big Ten head Kevin Warren and ACC leader Jim Phillips to form an alliance. It was a gentlemen’s agreement not to poach one another’s, league members. This pact was made in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas announcing they would be joining the SEC. Less than ten months later and the alliance has already fallen apart.

If you remember, we had previously discussed the Big Ten’s new media rights deal, which could fetch the conference up to $1 billion a year. That deal was supposed to be completed by Memorial Day but was delayed. New reports from Sports Illustrated state that conversations between the two schools and the Big Ten began several weeks ago, right around when the new TV deal’s negotiations were delayed.

This is the third time the conference has expanded since 2010. That year the league added Nebraska. In 2014 Maryland and Rutgers joined, and now heading into 2024, it will add USC and UCLA. So the Big Ten, a midwest conference, will stretch from one coast to another. Take a look below and see how each Big Ten school welcomed the two newest members to the conference.

Big Ten Conference

Michigan State

Rutgers

Michigan

Penn State

Maryland

Indiana

Purdue

Ohio State

Northwestern

Illinois

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Nebraska

Iowa

USC

UCLA

1

1

