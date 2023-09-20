Big Ten schools ranked by U.S. News and Report best colleges rankings
From the start of its very existence, the Big Ten has taken pride in the academic standards and integrity of its membership. That will continue to be the case when it makes its next expansion move a year from now with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. All four schools ranked admirably in the latest ranking of the best colleges and universities from U.S. News & World Report.
The annual release of the top colleges and university rankings from U.S. News & World Report is always something students and alumni take a look at, and Big Ten schools tend to be scattered throughout the top 100. This year sees 13 of its 14 current members ranked in the top 100. Nebraska is the only school outside the top 100, but the Cornhuskers do rank in the top 160.
Northwestern continues to be the highest-ranked school in the Big Ten. This year’s ranking has Northwestern sitting at no. 9 in the nation. Penn State’s ranking this year comes in at no. 60.
The Big Ten’s next expansion move will add to the high academic reputation. UCLA ranks no. 15, USC ranks no. 28, Washington ranks no. 40, and Oregon ranks no. 98.
Here is how the Big Ten’s current membership ranks in this year’s U.S. News & World Report list.
Northwestern
National ranking: 9
Michigan
National ranking: 21
Illinois
National ranking: 35 (tie)
Wisconsin
National ranking: 35 (tie)
Rutgers
National ranking: 40
Ohio State
National ranking: 43
Purdue
National ranking: 43
Maryland
National ranking: 46
Minnesota
National ranking: 53
Michigan State
National ranking: 60
Penn State
National ranking: 60
Indiana
National ranking: 73
Iowa
National ranking: 93
Nebraska
National ranking: 159