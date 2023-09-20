Big Ten schools ranked by U.S. News and Report best colleges rankings

From the start of its very existence, the Big Ten has taken pride in the academic standards and integrity of its membership. That will continue to be the case when it makes its next expansion move a year from now with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. All four schools ranked admirably in the latest ranking of the best colleges and universities from U.S. News & World Report.

The annual release of the top colleges and university rankings from U.S. News & World Report is always something students and alumni take a look at, and Big Ten schools tend to be scattered throughout the top 100. This year sees 13 of its 14 current members ranked in the top 100. Nebraska is the only school outside the top 100, but the Cornhuskers do rank in the top 160.

Northwestern continues to be the highest-ranked school in the Big Ten. This year’s ranking has Northwestern sitting at no. 9 in the nation. Penn State’s ranking this year comes in at no. 60.

The Big Ten’s next expansion move will add to the high academic reputation. UCLA ranks no. 15, USC ranks no. 28, Washington ranks no. 40, and Oregon ranks no. 98.

Here is how the Big Ten’s current membership ranks in this year’s U.S. News & World Report list.

Northwestern

National ranking: 9

Michigan

National ranking: 21

Illinois

National ranking: 35 (tie)

Wisconsin

National ranking: 35 (tie)

Rutgers

National ranking: 40

Ohio State

National ranking: 43

Purdue

National ranking: 43

Maryland

National ranking: 46

Minnesota

National ranking: 53

Michigan State

National ranking: 60

Penn State

National ranking: 60

Indiana

National ranking: 73

Iowa

National ranking: 93

Nebraska

National ranking: 159

