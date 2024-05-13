Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock returns with Michigan vs. Fresno State, Nebraska vs. Colorado

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock returns with a bang this fall, with the defending champion Michigan hosting Fresno State on Aug. 31 followed by Nebraska vs. Colorado on Sept. 7.

That Week 1 bout in Ann Arbor will be the first game in the post-Jim-Harbaugh era for the Wolverines, with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore taking over the helm after Harbaugh departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Moore was the acting head coach for four of Michigan's wins last year, including one over archrival Ohio State, before his offense went on to score 34 points in an NCAA title game victory against Washington.

Michigan will also have a new name under center, with J.J. McCarthy declaring for the NFL draft after last season and landing with the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10 overall.

Then, a week later, it'll be Matt Rhule's Nebraska vs. Deion Sanders's Colorado in Lincoln. It was an underwhelming season for the Cornhuskers (5-7) and Buffaloes (4-8) last season, but each team's energetic brand of football should make for an electric matchup under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Week 2.

That game could feature a must-see quarterback matchup. Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, has been projected as high as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And on the other side, five-star recruit Dylan Raiola comes to Nebraska as the No. 7 prospect in the country, flipping his commitment from Georgia in December. He hasn't been named the starter yet, but his winning the Cornhuskers' quarterback battle could make for quite the dual in Week 2.

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock schedule, Weeks 1 and 2

Michigan Wolverines vs. Fresno State Bulldogs — Saturday, Aug. 31 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Colorado Buffaloes — Saturday, Sept. 7 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Ne.

