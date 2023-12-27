Big Ten sack leader hits NCAA transfer portal

A marquee defensive player has now become available on the transfer portal market. Sources confirmed to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that former Purdue Boilermaker Nic Scourton is expected to enter the transfer portal this week.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end and outside linebacker led the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 10. He also compiled 50 total tackles, including 15 for loss as well as 11 quarterback hurries in 11 games for Purdue.

His 10 sacks were the most by a Purdue player since Ryan Kerrigan had 12.5 in 2010. As a redshirt freshman, Scourton was one of head coach Ryan Walters’ biggest successes in his first season in charge.

The Bryan, Texas, native is expected to be a hot commodity in the portal. The former four-star recruit’s size, versatility, and athleticism immediately will have teams interested, especially at only 19. Scourton not only has the traits, but he has proven production, especially against top competition. He earned two sacks against Michigan, and forced fumble against Ohio State.

As for his future destination, there are a few possibilities. Scourton wasn’t heavily recruited by the top schools coming out of high school, and was considering SMU and UTSA before ultimately choosing Purdue.

After a big year in the Big Ten, it’s hard to imagine that Scourton drops down a conference. Managing Editor of Aggies Wire Cameron Ohnysty made a great connection for Scourton to Texas A&M.

With veteran DL Fadil Diggs transferring to Syracuse, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko needs another starting-caliber hybrid outside linebacker to add to the Aggies’ pass-rushing arsenal, and after receiving little interest from the Maroon & White out of high school, I can’t imagine a better fit for a player than looks more than ready for SEC play. – Ohnysty, Aggies Wire.

Makes sense enough. It will be interesting to see where Scourton decides to go as we head into the college football offseason.

One thing’s for certain for Hawkeye fans. It won’t hurt Iowa fans’ feelings to see Scourton corralling quarterbacks outside the Big Ten conference.

