Big Ten Roundup: Week 2 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

It was a mixed-bag kind of weekend for the Big Ten, with both good and bad results for the league.

Iowa and Michigan looked impressive in wins over power five competition, while Ohio State fell victim to Oregon’s upset bid.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Illinois (14) at Virginia (42) -Youngstown State (14) at Michigan State (42) -Oregon (35) at Ohio State (28) -Miami (OH) (26) at Minnesota (31) -Indiana State (6) at Northwestern (24) -Rutgers (17) at Syracuse (7) -Purdue (49) at UConn (0) -Ball State (13) at Penn State (44) -Buffalo (3) at Nebraska (28) -Iowa (27) at Iowa State (17) -Eastern Michigan (7) at Wisconsin (34) -Idaho (14) at Indiana (56) -Howard (0) at Maryland (62) -Washington (10) at Michigan (31)

Standings

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Big Ten East Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Michigan State

1-0

1.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Penn State

1-0

1.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Ohio State

1-0

1.000

1-1

0.500

L1

Maryland

0-0

0.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Michigan

0-0

0.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Rutgers

0-0

0.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Indiana

0-1

0.000

1-1

0.500

W1

Big Ten West Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Illinois

1-0

1.000

1-2

0.333

L2

Iowa

1-0

1.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Purdue

0-0

0.000

2-0

1.000

W2

Nebraska

0-1

0.000

2-1

0.667

W2

Minnesota

0-1

0.000

1-1

0.500

W1

Northwestern

0-1

0.000

1-1

0.500

W1

Wisconsin

0-1

0.000

1-1

0.500

W1


Next Week's Match-Ups

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Friday (Sept. 17) -Maryland at Illinois (9 p.m. on FS1) Saturday (Sept. 18) -Michigan State at Miami (FL) (12 p.m. on ABC) -Nebraska at Oklahoma (12 p.m. on FOX) -Cincinnati at Indiana (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Northern Illinois at Michigan (12 p.m. on BTN) -Minnesota at Colorado (1 p.m. on PAC12 Network) -Purdue at Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. on NBC) -Kent State at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Tulsa at Ohio State (3:30 p.m. on FS1) -Delaware at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Northwestern at Duke (4 p.m. on ACC Network) -Auburn at Penn State (7:30 p.m. on ABC) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

