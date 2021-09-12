Big Ten Roundup: Week 2 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

It was a mixed-bag kind of weekend for the Big Ten, with both good and bad results for the league.

Iowa and Michigan looked impressive in wins over power five competition, while Ohio State fell victim to Oregon’s upset bid.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Illinois (14) at Virginia (42) -Youngstown State (14) at Michigan State (42) -Oregon (35) at Ohio State (28) -Miami (OH) (26) at Minnesota (31) -Indiana State (6) at Northwestern (24) -Rutgers (17) at Syracuse (7) -Purdue (49) at UConn (0) -Ball State (13) at Penn State (44) -Buffalo (3) at Nebraska (28) -Iowa (27) at Iowa State (17) -Eastern Michigan (7) at Wisconsin (34) -Idaho (14) at Indiana (56) -Howard (0) at Maryland (62) -Washington (10) at Michigan (31)

Standings

Big Ten East Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Michigan State 1-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Penn State 1-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Ohio State 1-0 1.000 1-1 0.500 L1 Maryland 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Michigan 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Rutgers 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Indiana 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1

Big Ten West Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Illinois 1-0 1.000 1-2 0.333 L2 Iowa 1-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Purdue 0-0 0.000 2-0 1.000 W2 Nebraska 0-1 0.000 2-1 0.667 W2 Minnesota 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1 Northwestern 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1 Wisconsin 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1





Next Week's Match-Ups

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Friday (Sept. 17) -Maryland at Illinois (9 p.m. on FS1) Saturday (Sept. 18) -Michigan State at Miami (FL) (12 p.m. on ABC) -Nebraska at Oklahoma (12 p.m. on FOX) -Cincinnati at Indiana (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Northern Illinois at Michigan (12 p.m. on BTN) -Minnesota at Colorado (1 p.m. on PAC12 Network) -Purdue at Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. on NBC) -Kent State at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Tulsa at Ohio State (3:30 p.m. on FS1) -Delaware at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Northwestern at Duke (4 p.m. on ACC Network) -Auburn at Penn State (7:30 p.m. on ABC) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

