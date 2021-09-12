Big Ten Roundup: Week 2 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups
It was a mixed-bag kind of weekend for the Big Ten, with both good and bad results for the league.
Iowa and Michigan looked impressive in wins over power five competition, while Ohio State fell victim to Oregon’s upset bid.
Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:
Scores
Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Illinois (14) at Virginia (42) -Youngstown State (14) at Michigan State (42) -Oregon (35) at Ohio State (28) -Miami (OH) (26) at Minnesota (31) -Indiana State (6) at Northwestern (24) -Rutgers (17) at Syracuse (7) -Purdue (49) at UConn (0) -Ball State (13) at Penn State (44) -Buffalo (3) at Nebraska (28) -Iowa (27) at Iowa State (17) -Eastern Michigan (7) at Wisconsin (34) -Idaho (14) at Indiana (56) -Howard (0) at Maryland (62) -Washington (10) at Michigan (31)
Standings
Big Ten East Division
Team
Conference Record
Conference Win %
Overall Record
Overall Win %
Streak
Michigan State
1-0
1.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Penn State
1-0
1.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Ohio State
1-0
1.000
1-1
0.500
L1
Maryland
0-0
0.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Michigan
0-0
0.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Rutgers
0-0
0.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Indiana
0-1
0.000
1-1
0.500
W1
Big Ten West Division
Team
Conference Record
Conference Win %
Overall Record
Overall Win %
Streak
Illinois
1-0
1.000
1-2
0.333
L2
Iowa
1-0
1.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Purdue
0-0
0.000
2-0
1.000
W2
Nebraska
0-1
0.000
2-1
0.667
W2
Minnesota
0-1
0.000
1-1
0.500
W1
Northwestern
0-1
0.000
1-1
0.500
W1
Wisconsin
0-1
0.000
1-1
0.500
W1
Next Week's Match-Ups
Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Friday (Sept. 17) -Maryland at Illinois (9 p.m. on FS1) Saturday (Sept. 18) -Michigan State at Miami (FL) (12 p.m. on ABC) -Nebraska at Oklahoma (12 p.m. on FOX) -Cincinnati at Indiana (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Northern Illinois at Michigan (12 p.m. on BTN) -Minnesota at Colorado (1 p.m. on PAC12 Network) -Purdue at Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. on NBC) -Kent State at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Tulsa at Ohio State (3:30 p.m. on FS1) -Delaware at Rutgers (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Northwestern at Duke (4 p.m. on ACC Network) -Auburn at Penn State (7:30 p.m. on ABC) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
