Big Ten Roundup: Week 1 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

Big Ten football returned in its full capacity this past weekend, with every team kicking off their 2021 season.

There were numerous greats games across the league, with some even being conference match-ups. The big winners from the true opening weekend included Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State,. On the flip side, the biggest losers were Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Temple (14) at Rutgers (61) -Ohio State (45) at Minnesota (31) -Michigan State (38) at Northwestern (21) -Penn State (16) at Wisconsin (10) -Western Michigan (14) at Michigan (47) -Fordham (7) at Nebraska (52) -Indiana (6) at Iowa (34) -West Virginia (24) at Maryland (30) -Oregon State (21) at Purdue (30) -UTSA (37) at Illinois (30)

Standings

Big Ten East Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Michigan State

1-0

1.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Ohio State

1-0

1.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Penn State

1-0

1.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Maryland

0-0

0.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Michigan

0-0

0.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Rutgers

0-0

0.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Indiana

0-1

0.000

0-1

0.000

L1

Big Ten West Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Illinois

1-0

1.000

1-1

0.500

L1

Iowa

1-0

1.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Purdue

0-0

0.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Nebraska

0-1

0.000

1-1

0.500

W1

Minnesota

0-1

0.000

0-1

0.000

L1

Northwestern

0-1

0.000

0-1

0.000

L1

Wisconsin

0-1

0.000

0-1

0.000

L1


Next Week's Match-Ups

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Saturday (Sept. 11) -Illinois at Virginia (11 a.m. on ACC Network) -Youngstown State at Michigan State (12 p.m. on BTN) -Oregon at Ohio State (12 p.m. on FOX) -Miami (OH) at Minnesota (12 p.m. on ESPNU) -Indiana State at Northwestern (12 p.m. on BTN) -Rutgers at Syracuse (2 p.m. on ACC Network) -Purdue at UConn (3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network) -Ball State at Penn State (3:30 p.m. on FS1) -Buffalo at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Iowa at Iowa State (4:30 p.m. on ABC) -Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on FS1) -Idaho at Indiana (7:30 p.m. on BTN) -Howard at Maryland (7:30 p.m. on BTN) -Washington at Michigan (8 p.m. on ABC) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

