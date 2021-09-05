Big Ten Roundup: Week 1 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

Big Ten football returned in its full capacity this past weekend, with every team kicking off their 2021 season.

There were numerous greats games across the league, with some even being conference match-ups. The big winners from the true opening weekend included Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State,. On the flip side, the biggest losers were Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatc

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Temple (14) at Rutgers (61) -Ohio State (45) at Minnesota (31) -Michigan State (38) at Northwestern (21) -Penn State (16) at Wisconsin (10) -Western Michigan (14) at Michigan (47) -Fordham (7) at Nebraska (52) -Indiana (6) at Iowa (34) -West Virginia (24) at Maryland (30) -Oregon State (21) at Purdue (30) -UTSA (37) at Illinois (30)

Standings

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Big Ten East Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Michigan State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Ohio State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Penn State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Maryland 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Michigan 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Rutgers 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Indiana 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1

Big Ten West Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Illinois 1-0 1.000 1-1 0.500 L1 Iowa 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Purdue 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Nebraska 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1 Minnesota 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1 Northwestern 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1 Wisconsin 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1





Next Week's Match-Ups

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Saturday (Sept. 11) -Illinois at Virginia (11 a.m. on ACC Network) -Youngstown State at Michigan State (12 p.m. on BTN) -Oregon at Ohio State (12 p.m. on FOX) -Miami (OH) at Minnesota (12 p.m. on ESPNU) -Indiana State at Northwestern (12 p.m. on BTN) -Rutgers at Syracuse (2 p.m. on ACC Network) -Purdue at UConn (3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network) -Ball State at Penn State (3:30 p.m. on FS1) -Buffalo at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -Iowa at Iowa State (4:30 p.m. on ABC) -Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on FS1) -Idaho at Indiana (7:30 p.m. on BTN) -Howard at Maryland (7:30 p.m. on BTN) -Washington at Michigan (8 p.m. on ABC) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

