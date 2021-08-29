Big Ten Roundup: Week 0 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

College football is officially back.

The 2021 season kicked off on Saturday with a handful of games taking place as part of Week 0. Of those few games, there was a Big Ten match-up between Illinois and Nebraska to get league play started.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Nebraska (22) at Illinois (30) Idle: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

Standings

Big Ten East Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Indiana

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Maryland

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Michigan

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Michigan State

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Ohio State

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Penn State

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Rutgers

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Big Ten West Division

Team

Conference Record

Conference Win %

Overall Record

Overall Win %

Streak

Illinois

1-0

1.000

1-0

1.000

W1

Iowa

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Minnesota

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Northwestern

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Purdue

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Wisconsin

0-0

0.000

0-0

0.000

---

Nebraska

0-1

0.000

0-1

0.000

L1


Next Week's Match-Ups

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Thursday (Sept. 2) -Temple at Rutgers (6:30 p.m. on BTN) -Ohio State at Minnesota (8 p.m. on Fox) Friday (Sept. 3) -Michigan State at Northwestern (9 p.m. on ESPN) Saturday (Sept. 4) -Penn State at Wisconsin (12 p.m. on Fox) -Western Michigan at Michigan (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Fordham at Nebraska (12 p.m. on BTN) -Indiana at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -West Virginia at Maryland (3:30 p.m. on ESPN) -Oregon State at Purdue (7 p.m. on FS1) -UTSA at Illinois (7:30 p.m. on BTN) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

