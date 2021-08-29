Big Ten Roundup: Week 0 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups

College football is officially back.

The 2021 season kicked off on Saturday with a handful of games taking place as part of Week 0. Of those few games, there was a Big Ten match-up between Illinois and Nebraska to get league play started.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Nebraska (22) at Illinois (30) Idle: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

Standings

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten East Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Indiana 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Maryland 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Michigan 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Michigan State 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Ohio State 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Penn State 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Rutgers 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 ---

Big Ten West Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak Illinois 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1 Iowa 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Minnesota 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Northwestern 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Purdue 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Wisconsin 0-0 0.000 0-0 0.000 --- Nebraska 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1





Next Week's Match-Ups

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Thursday (Sept. 2) -Temple at Rutgers (6:30 p.m. on BTN) -Ohio State at Minnesota (8 p.m. on Fox) Friday (Sept. 3) -Michigan State at Northwestern (9 p.m. on ESPN) Saturday (Sept. 4) -Penn State at Wisconsin (12 p.m. on Fox) -Western Michigan at Michigan (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Fordham at Nebraska (12 p.m. on BTN) -Indiana at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -West Virginia at Maryland (3:30 p.m. on ESPN) -Oregon State at Purdue (7 p.m. on FS1) -UTSA at Illinois (7:30 p.m. on BTN) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

1

1