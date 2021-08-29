Big Ten Roundup: Week 0 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend’s Match-Ups
College football is officially back.
The 2021 season kicked off on Saturday with a handful of games taking place as part of Week 0. Of those few games, there was a Big Ten match-up between Illinois and Nebraska to get league play started.
Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:
Scores
Here are the scores from this past weekend's Big Ten games: -Nebraska (22) at Illinois (30) Idle: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin
Standings
Big Ten East Division
Team
Conference Record
Conference Win %
Overall Record
Overall Win %
Streak
Indiana
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Maryland
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Michigan
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Michigan State
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Ohio State
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Penn State
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Rutgers
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Big Ten West Division
Team
Conference Record
Conference Win %
Overall Record
Overall Win %
Streak
Illinois
1-0
1.000
1-0
1.000
W1
Iowa
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Minnesota
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Northwestern
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Purdue
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Wisconsin
0-0
0.000
0-0
0.000
---
Nebraska
0-1
0.000
0-1
0.000
L1
Next Week's Match-Ups
Kirthmon F. Dozier/Detroit Free Press
Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend's Big Ten games: Thursday (Sept. 2) -Temple at Rutgers (6:30 p.m. on BTN) -Ohio State at Minnesota (8 p.m. on Fox) Friday (Sept. 3) -Michigan State at Northwestern (9 p.m. on ESPN) Saturday (Sept. 4) -Penn State at Wisconsin (12 p.m. on Fox) -Western Michigan at Michigan (12 p.m. on ESPN) -Fordham at Nebraska (12 p.m. on BTN) -Indiana at Iowa (3:30 p.m. on BTN) -West Virginia at Maryland (3:30 p.m. on ESPN) -Oregon State at Purdue (7 p.m. on FS1) -UTSA at Illinois (7:30 p.m. on BTN) *All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
