Will the Big Ten rotate sites for its football championship game?

On Thursday the Big Ten held its annual football media day event on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium. The change of location from Chicago was appropriate given the stadium’s recent history as the home of the Big Ten football championship game, one it has hosted since 2011. But it turns out, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren took to the podium on the playing field of Big Ten champions (and the Indianapolis Colts) to suggest the conference was thinking about potentially moving the game.

And not just moving to a new permanent home, but rotating the game between cities throughout the Big Ten’s footprint.

News: The Big Ten plans to start rotating the football title game. Commissioner Kevin Warren told NJ Advance Media he’s open to MetLife Stadium as a future host. https://t.co/jxJweF2hDG — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) July 22, 2021

In a word; pointless.

On the surface, it makes sense for the Big Ten to want to explore other potential homes for its conference championship game. There are plenty of worthy options to consider that would easily be able to accommodate such a game with NFL cities all over the Big Ten’s landscape. A Big Ten championship game in the Meadowlands? How about in Detroit? Or Minneapolis? Who wouldn’t love the possible scenery of a Big Ten championship game on the field of Soldier Field?

Or, and here’s a thought, maybe just keep the darn game in Indianapolis. It just makes too much sense, so of course the big Ten would explore a possible path to ruining what it has in front of them.

Indianapolis is a terrific host city for these types of events, as I have seen from those who regularly attend the city for championship-caliber events. It’s also in the best location for a conference that spans from the cornfields of Nebraska to the shadows of the metropolis of New York City. Moving the game anywhere to either extreme could potentially be costly for fans who wish to travel to support their team. And what is there exactly to gain by rotating the Big Ten championship game?

Nothing, really. There is literally nothing to be gained by having the championship game rotate between locations. Why not have every season start with the same mission of ending the year in the definitive home of the Big Ten championship game?

Indianapolis has hosted the Big Ten championship game every season since its inception in 2011. But an expiring contract after the 2021 season has the Big Ten exploring their options. With any luck, this will be nothing more than a publicity stunt to play hardball with Indianapolis.

It makes as much sense to leave Indy as it does to name divisions “Legends” and “Leaders.”

Keep the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

