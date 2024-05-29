How Big Ten rosters are shaping up in the portal

May 29—Big Ten men's college basketball rosters are getting closer to being set for the 2024-25 season. Illini beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at how all 18 have fared in the transfer portal this offseason:

Transfers out: 6

Transfers in: 5

Best portal addition: Kylan Boswell is the easy answer given the position he plays (and how much a point guard was needed), but Ben Humrichous might wind up as a Marcus Domask-level contributor. The Illini staff is particularly high on the former Evansville forward.

Transfers out: 3

Transfers in: 5

Best portal addition: Former Arizona center Oumar Ballo ranks as the No. 2 overall transfer this offseason, per 247Sports, and he's joining a program that is clearly all-in on playing as many bigs as possible.

Transfers out: 3

Transfers in: 2

Best portal addition: Former Morehead State point guard Drew Thelwell was it for Fran McCaffery for several weeks before the addition of Manhattan's Seydou Traore. But Thelwell, who averaged 10 points, 6.2 assists and three rebounds last season for an NCAA tournament team, is still the top get.

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 4

Best portal addition: Terrapins coach Kevin Willard went all out addressing his 2024-25 backcourt in the portal. Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice are solid additions, but the prize was former Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who averaged 17.2 points and shot 39 percent from three last season.

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 6

Best portal addition: Danny Wolf went through the type of sophomore breakout last season at Yale that every coach hopes they see from their young players. The 7-footer simply did it all for the Bulldogs, mixing an ability to stretch the floor with solid rim protection.

Transfers out: 2

Transfers in: 2

Best portal addition: Tom Izzo's answer to the frontcourt issues that plagued his team last season? Adding Longwood 7-footer Szymon Zapala. OK. Not all that much competition with former Omaha standout Frankie Fidler as the Spartans' top transfer.

Transfers out: 7

Transfers in: 5

Best portal addition: Not losing Dawson Garcia was about the only bright spot in a rough offseason for the Gophers, who had to rework their backcourt in the portal and at least made some progress in that regard by adding Charlotte transfer — and Minneapolis native — Lu'Cye Patterson.

Transfers out: 6

Transfers in: 5

Best portal addition: Gavin Griffiths' reign as Rutgers' highest-ranked recruit didn't last long after the Scarlet Knights landed five-stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper in the Class of 2024. Griffiths had an up-and-down 2023-24 season, but has potential to really help the Cornhuskers.

Transfers out: 1

Transfers in: 2

Best portal addition: Jalen Leach will spend his bonus fifth season in Evanston after a four-year run at Fairfield. The 6-4 guard is coming off the best season his career — by far — after averaging 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists in the 2023-24 season for the Stags.

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 4

Best portal addition: Meechie Johnson's boomerang back to the Buckeyes stands as new coach Jon Diebler's most proven transfer addition. He also made two that are, at minimum, brimming with potential by landing former five-star prospects Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart.

Transfers out: 2

Transfers in: 3

Best portal addition: TJ Bamba was one of the more sought-after transfers last offseason when he left Washington State. Now, he's looking for a resurgence heading back to the Pacific Northwest after a somewhat disappointing single-season stop at Villanova.

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 4

Best portal addition: The idea of Freddie Dilione V sharing a backcourt with Ace Baldwin is an intriguing one in Happy Valley. The former four-star, top-50 recruit played in just 18 games in two seasons at Tennessee after enrolling early in the 2022-23 season. Picking Penn State marks a fresh start.

Transfers out: 3

Transfers in: 0

Best portal addition: Matt Painter has zigged to going all-in on high school recruits in the Class of 2024 while basically every other coach in the country has zagged to transfers. The Boilermakers have six freshmen on the way for next season led by five-star Kanon Catchings.

Transfers out: 7

Transfers in: 4

Best portal addition: The Scarlet Knights brought in a pair of former leading scorers in Tyson Acuff (Eastern Michigan) and Jordan Derkack (Merrimack). The most important additions? Probably Princeton's Jordan Martini and San Diego's PJ Hayes given their ability to space the floor around Bailey and Harper.

Transfers out: 8

Transfers in: 10

Best portal addition: New USC coach Eric Musselman had a clear plan in the portal this offseason, targeting experience in addition to talent. Lots of it, too, with double-digit transfer newcomers. Topping the list are guards Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado) and Desmond Claude (Xavier).

Transfers out: 5

Transfers in: 6

Best portal addition: Mick Cronin has hit both extremes in the past two years after struggling to land transfers last offseason and building half his team with them this offseason. Snagging Kobe Johnson from crosstown rivals USC might wind up his most important move given his ability as a legitimate two-way wing.

Transfers out: 6

Transfers in: 7

Best portal addition: Landing Great Osobor was clearly the Huskies' highest-profile roster move this offseason after he followed coach Danny Sprinkle (again) from Utah State after also playing for him at Montana State. A move made possible by a name, image and likeness deal worth $2 million.

Transfers out: 7

Transfers in: 2

Best portal addition: Transfer traffic was decidedly one-sided in Madison, Wis. — as in all out — before the Badgers made their own limited moves. Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter comes in as a Chucky Hepburn replacement, but the most upside might belong with Northern Illinois' Xavier Amos.