Big Ten road win 'gold' for the Illini

Dec. 2—PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The first Rutgers fans started heading to the Jersey Mike's Arena exits early Saturday evening with just more than nine minutes still on the clock.

A 20-point lead for Illinois off back-to-back three-pointers by Luke Goode and Terrence Shannon Jr. had sapped the energy from the typically raucous building.

Each successive timeout sent more fans streaming down the stands and toward the doors. A fairly loud "I-L-L ... I-N-I" chant from the Illinois fans in the upper reaches of the arena in the closing minutes could only be met by boos that dipped in volume as more of the 8,000 fans that filled Jersey Mike's Arena headed home.

Because the result was inevitable.

Illinois wasn't able to maintain a 20-point advantage, but Rutgers never got closer than 15 points down the stretch. The Illini pushed to the final buzzer and finished off their Big Ten opener with a 76-58 road win.

"That was kind of a statement game for us," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "To come to a tough place to play and go in there and pop them like that was a really big win."

Illinois (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) knew it would be challenged playing its first game of the season away from State Farm Center. The No. 24 team in the country's only other wins this season were expected blowouts at home against mid-major opponents.

Playing Rutgers, at Rutgers, would be on an entirely different level. Good preparation, too, with two more games in the coming week that will be just as — if not more — difficult with a neutral-site showdown with No. 13 Florida Atlantic in New York City on Tuesday night and another road game to play at No. 10 Tennessee next Saturday.

But Illinois will head into that challenging week with a Big Ten road win its back pocket after only trailing once against the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1).

"It's like gold," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You dread it when you have to go on the road, but it's like taking a piece of gold out of Fort Knox and stocking it in your locker room. It's so hard to do in this league. You've got to be extra tough, and that's what we try to build our program on — toughness and defense. We were able to do both of those."

Illinois' road win was the first of its kind in the early days of conference play. Home teams had the advantage Friday, with Northwestern upsetting No. 1 Purdue in Evanston and Indiana beating a still-spiraling Maryland by 12 in a low-scoring game in Bloomington, Ind.

It was a road win that was rarely in doubt. Illinois opened up an early 16-point advantage in the first half. A fast start that had been mostly absent this season.

"We were just hungry, energetic," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "Ready to play. The previous games we didn't get off to a great start, but like I said, we would fix it. We're just getting better in executing offensively and staying poised defensively."

Illinois didn't run away with the game at that point, though. Rutgers rallied. The Scarlet Knights cut their deficit to 41-36 by halftime, but the Illini had the answer in the second half with a drive-and-finish and drive-and-kick offense that generated 40 points in the paint and 43 percent three-point shooting.

"It got loud there in the first half when they were on their run," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said. It was the first Big Ten game for the Southern Illinois transfer.

"It got super loud," he continued. "I felt what the Big Ten road was like, but I thought we did a great job of silencing them for the most part. We just came together when they were on their runs and got the job done.

"When they went on their run, it was really just off of our mistakes. We had a lot of turnovers in that stretch where they kind of got going, they had a few offensive rebounds and we fouled a lot. We gave them free ones. We just knew if we cleaned up our own mistakes, we would be able to take control and get the win."

Domask was one of two Illinois players in double figures. Shannon scored a game-high 23 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds, and Domask put up 15 points in his best performance in several weeks.

Both got the ball in the paint consistently. A point of emphasis in offensive-heavy practices this week that seemed to go a long way in how Illinois played on Saturday. And a big reason why Illinois silenced the home Rutgers crowd with plenty of time to spare.

"We didn't win this game (Saturday)," Underwood said. "We won it with our preparation early in the week. We had a great week of prep. I was very focused on the rebounding side of things. I was very focused on our offensive execution. ... We knew they would make a run, but to hold a team to 33 percent when we're on the road is something I feel really, really good about. To just dominate the glass — double them up on the glass — was very unique."