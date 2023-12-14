Big Ten rival lands top transfer quarterback

New Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is already forming his vision for the football program early in the offseason. The former Oregon State coach is not coming to East Lansing empty-handed, bringing along quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Chiles was one of the top recruits for the Beavers in the 2023 recruiting class. A four-star prospect, the Downey, Calif., native was the seventh-ranked quarterback in his class according to 247 Sports. Chiles sat the entirety of his freshman season behind transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as Oregon State accumulated an 8-4 record.

Both Oregon State quarterbacks hit the transfer portal this offseason, rather than experience a regime change. Chiles announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on social media, and immediately speculation was garnered about Chiles reuniting with Smith at Michigan State. Ranked as the top quarterback in the transfer portal according to 247 Sports, Chiles received a unanimous crystal ball projection to Michigan State by 247 Sports.

After what was seemingly the longest “secret” kept in the college football world, it is speculation no longer. Aidan Chiles is now a member of the Michigan State Spartans. Pete Thamel of ESPN broke the news on Thursday afternoon.

NEWS: Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State, he tells ESPN. Chiles earned snaps as a true freshman playing for new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at OSU last year. He gives Smith a linchpin building block at quarterback as he starts his tenure. pic.twitter.com/IjTOhWyePN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2023

With the quarterback position wide-open at Michigan State, it is the perfect opportunity for Chiles to start. He brings a year of experience within the system, while also giving the Spartans plenty of youth at the position. Still only 18, the dual threat quarterback can command the Michigan State offense for a long time.

If you’re a Michigan State fan, this offseason has been a revelation already. The program was in dire straights after the whole Mel Tucker scandal. Even before he was dismissed, the Spartans still struggled last year. The team looked as though they were a one-year wonder, rather than a returning powerhouse. Luckily for fans, the organization has knocked things out of the park for the future. They have a coach fans can believe in, and they have their quarterback.

