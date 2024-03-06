Big Ten rewind: Looking back at all 18 games this winter for Illini

Mar. 5—Beat writer Joe Vozzelli recaps what went right and wrong for Shauna Green and Co. during their 18-game Big Ten schedule ahead of the conference tournament later this week in Minneapolis:

Dec. 10: Michigan 84, Illinois 48 (Champaign)

Ugly. Shocking. Eye-opening. There were plenty of ways to describe Illinois' Big Ten opener. And none of them good, either. Jordan Hobbs was unstoppable this Sunday at State Farm Center with the 6-foot-3 junior guard delivering 22 points in the Wolverines' rout.

Dec. 31: Indiana 77, Illinois 71 (Bloomington, Ind.)

There's something about Makira Cook and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. But the senior guard's 24 points for the Illini weren't enough to overcome a huge game from Mackenzie Holmes, who had 30 points and seven rebounds to help the Hoosiers avoid the upset.

Jan. 7: Wisconsin 67, Illinois 61 (Champaign)

Serah Williams basically had her way (the Badgers forward produced 27 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks) and Illinois lost what many thought might be a get-right Big Ten game against what had been a lowly Wisconsin team in previous seasons. Guess not.

Jan. 11: Nebraska 56, Illinois 48 (Lincoln, Neb.)

The Illini offense didn't make the trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Genesis Bryant, Kendall Bostic and Cook finishing a combined 9 of 31 from the floor (29.0 percent), effectively letting the Cornhuskers get away with an equally putrid offensive showing (33.9 percent shooting).

Jan. 14: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52 (Evanston)

Somehow the Wildcats won four Big Ten games. But this wasn't their day. Far from it. A 41-point win — the Illinois program's most lopsided Big Ten victory in 26 years — was overshaddowed by what turned out to be a season-ending Achilles injury for key reserve Jada Peebles.

Jan. 17: Illinois 96, Rutgers 68 (Champaign)

Playing the worst two teams in the Big Ten back-to-back was a nice scheduling break for the Illini. Illinois took full advantage winning consecutive games for the first time in more than a month as six different Illinois players scored 11 or more points to cruise past the visiting Scarlet Knight.

Jan. 20: Maryland 90, Illinois 82 (College Park, Md.)

The Terrapins remained the bogey Big Ten team for the Illini. Illinois couldn't get stops at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Md., and Bri McDaniel had 22 points while Jakia Brown-Turner supplied a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double for Maryland.

Jan. 25: Ohio State 67, Illinois 59 (Champaign)

Another game that got away from Illinois against the Buckeyes. Like last season's loss in Columbus, the Illini grabbed a double-digit lead at halftime. Only to have Jacy Sheldon take over in the second half of a comeback win for Ohio State, which erased an 11-point deficit at the break.

Jan. 28: Illinois 73, Minnesota 68 (Champaign)

Illinois needed a win. Desperately. And got it, too. This time, it was the Illini that had some comeback magic storming back from a 57-50 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Bryant heating up from three-point range and Camille Hobby's effective presence in the post.

Jan. 31: Illinois 77, Michigan 64 (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Adalia McKenzie was talking trash in practice leading up to the rematch with the Wolverines. And backed it up, as well. The junior wing helped the Illini exact some retribution for a December loss to Michigan after tallying 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Feb. 5: Purdue 77, Illinois 72, OT (West Lafayette, Ind.)

That Illinois forced overtime was impressive considering Shauna Green and Co. looked dead after the Boilermakers led 61-48 with five minutes, 57 seconds to go. But the Illini still couldn't steal a win at Mackey Arena after Purdue outscored Illinois 13-8 in OT.

Feb. 8: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71 (Champaign)

Green improved to 4-0 against her former employer — she spent one season as an assistant coach for Joe McKeown in Evanston — and McKenzie continued the best stretch of her Illinois career with another 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Feb. 11: Maryland 69, Illinois 53 (Champaign)

Illinois started its Super Bowl hangover a day early. Cook had a tough shooting game, while Bostic was dealing with a viral infection and the Terps pulled away with a big second half. That Hobby had her first career double-double was essentially a moot point for the Illini.

Feb. 15: Illinois 86, Penn State 71 (University Park, Pa.)

A Bostic and McKenzie takeover was more than enough for Illinois to deal the Nittany Lions a damaging Big Ten home loss with that Illini duo combining for 35 points. Bostic pulled down 10 rebounds in a bounce-back game for the senior forward from her earlier illness.

Feb. 19: Illinois 86, Indiana 66 (Champaign)

A Presidents Day upset. That had a similar feel to Illinois' New Year's Day signature win against Iowa in Green's first season as coach. Indiana coach Teri Moren said it best when she argued the Illini "bullied" her team with straight-line drives that led to 20 free-throw makes for Illinois. On 24 attempts, no less.

Feb. 25: Iowa 101, Illinois 85 (Iowa City, Iowa)

Illinois ran into the buzzsaw that is the Caitlin Clark show. Clark assembled a triple-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Cook tried her best to keep Illinois in the game with 26 points. Even those heroics couldn't bail the Illini out. Especially after the Hawkeyes poured in 17 made three-pointers.

Feb. 29: Michigan State 87, Illinois 70 (East Lansing, Mich.)

It wasn't a happy leap day for Illinois. A first half no-show saw the Illini fall behind 56-26 going into the locker room at halftime at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The final score wasn't really indicative of how much better Michigan State was on this night against Illinois.

March 3: Illinois 74, Nebraska 73 (Champaign)

The Illini nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Nearly, only because the Cornhuskers gave the game away themselves. Nebraska couldn't hold onto a seven-point lead midway through the fourth quarter with Bryant, Cook and Gretchen Dolan fueling the late Illinois comeback.