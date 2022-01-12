Big Ten revises Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Similar to the revisions that took place prior to last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten has revised football schedules for Ohio State and all of its conference brethren for the upcoming 2022 season.

The revisions are a result of the changes that had to be made during the 2020 pandemic pause and restart. Ohio State will still play the same opponents at the same venues, but the dates of some of the games have moved around. Only the Big Ten games at Northwestern (Nov. 5), Maryland (Nov. 19), and vs. Michigan (Nov. 26) remain unchanged. The nonconference games also remain unchanged.

Here is a complete look at the 2022 schedule as released and updated on Wednesday morning. Hopefully, this will all remain as is, and the pandemic starts to be a nuisance rather than a significant disrupter to life and all that goes with it.

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame (unchanged)

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 4-2

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State (unchanged)

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Layne Hatcher (3) fakes the handoff to running back Lincoln Pare (22) at Centennial Bank Stadium. Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

First-ever matchup

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo (unchanged)

Sep 23, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle looks on from the sideline in the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 3-0

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin (originally at Michigan State)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 64-18-5

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers (originally at Penn State)

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 8-0

Oct. 8 at Michigan State (originally vs. Rutgers)

Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 35-15

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa (originally off)

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 46-15

Oct. 29 at Penn State (originally vs. Indiana)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 22-14

Nov. 5 at Northwestern (no change)

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 64-14-1

Nov. 12 vs. Indiana (originally vs. Wisconsin)

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 77-12-5

Nov. 19 at Maryland (unchanged)

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Series Record

Ohio State leads series 7-0

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan (unchanged)

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State trails series 51-59-6

Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game (unchanged)

Mar 13, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Lucas Oil Stadium is seen following the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament due to concerns over the Covid 19 coronavirus. Lucas Oil Stadium was to be the site of an NCAA men’s basketball regional. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

