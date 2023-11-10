Big Ten reportedly will respond to Michigan football on sign-stealing scandal on Friday

It sounds like the next chapter of the Michigan football sign-stealing saga will be written later today.

And it should be a significant one.

ESPN's Heather Dinich reports that the Big Ten will have a response this afternoon to Michigan's rebuttal to the league's notice of potential disciplinary action regarding the NCAA's investigation into a purported scheme to steal opponents signs.

The Wolverines are scheduled to leave for central Pennsylvania this afternoon out of Detroit Metro Airport. U-M takes on Penn State on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with huge Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Biggest story in sports overshadowing biggest game of Michigan's season

MITCH ALBOM: How J.J. McCarthy, Michigan's star QB, found key to his own success, peace

Dinich and Adam Rittenberg report that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has considered a variety of disciplinary action, from public reprimand to fines for the program to a suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has already served a three-game ban by the school for a separate NCAA investigation.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, fully expects the coach to fly with his team to Penn State, "one way or another."

U-M is alleged to have constructed a scheme to send multiple people to games of future opponents in order to scout, record and decode the signals for offensive and defensive play calls. The reported mastermind of the scheme is Connor Stalions, a team staffer who resigned last week. While the NCAA is investigating the claims, the conference's athletic directors and coaches have urged Petitti to take action as U-M (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, ranked third in College Football Playoff standings) remains a major player in the national championship picture.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten response to Michigan football on sign-stealing on Friday