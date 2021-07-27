Big Ten reportedly not keenly interested in expansion at this point

Before we get into the latest, we must remind everyone that what’s happening in college football with Texas and Oklahoma looking to leave behind the Big 12 for the SEC is an ever-evolving situation. It could result in all kinds of dominoes falling across the entire college football landscape, or it could just end up being two all-timer programs making the SEC that much better.

Because of that, we’ve had various reports and speculation about the Big Ten looking towards expansion to keep up and position itself in a good business and competitive model with the SEC. I mean, one has to think that the conference will do something to make a splash, and not just let two blue-bloods of the sport join forces with Darth Vader right?

Maybe not. According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, his sources indicate there is little interest in bringing on a new team in the Big Ten just to do it. Instead, there has apparently been talk of putting together some sort of scheduling agreement with the Pac-12.

As discussed on Podcast, hearing little to no interest in expansion from Big 10 sources. No need to make a move. There is talk of a scheduling agreement with Pac 12 (rotation of non-con games). No, Ohio State/Michigan aren't leaving. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 26, 2021

This may result in some raising of the eyebrows to many, and you can understand why. The SEC is the best conference on the field, but has yet to catch the Big Ten in total revenue. With Texas and Oklahoma poised to come into the league, that stands to potentially change.

Will the Big Ten really sit on the sidelines?

I have little doubt that none of the teams in the Big Ten will look to move conferences. It’s too stable and too lucrative to do so. However, you have to believe if the right fit were there, the Big Ten would have to listen to bringing teams onboard. Unfortunately, if the conference is still standing firm on only considering schools that are AAU members, that puts a limit on programs that could bring in more revenue for the conference.

There just aren’t that many options that have the combination of reach, revenue, AAU membership, and success that would fit the model the Big Ten seemingly wants to go after. Texas would have been a nice marriage for the brand, but that seems to be off the table.

Maybe all this will end up being is two teams leaving one conference and joining another, but we’ll see. Money has a way of making people change their minds. And if there is a competitive bone in Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s body, there’s no way he wants to have the conference lose that standing as the biggest money-maker.

We shall see.

