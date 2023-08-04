Big Ten reportedly adding Washington, Oregon next year, growing to 18 teams

All signs point to the Big Ten getting even bigger.

Both Washington and Oregon appear headed to the Big Ten, which will likely be the death knell for the Pac-12.

Yahoo! Sports reports that the Big Ten is in final negotiations to add the two West Coast schools, but the deals have been agreed to in principle. The Athletic reports that the Big Ten intends to invite the two Pac-12 stalwarts and that the institutions are expected to approve the moves as soon as Friday, just one day after the Arizona Board of Regents, which runs both Arizona and Arizona State, discuss leaving for the Big 12.

Longtime college sports reporter Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reports the Big Ten move is a done deal, which would expand the conference to 18 just in time for the 2024 college football season. The Big Ten is also adding Los Angeles-based schools USC and UCLA at that time. McMurphy also reports the Big Ten is considering asking Cal and Stanford, two more Pac-12 schools, to join the conference.

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors reportedly game new conference commissioner Tony Petitti permission to look deeply into expanding as recently as this week.

This football season begins long television contracts between the Big Ten and NBC, CBS and Fox which will have prime windows a national stage all Saturday afternoon and night, not to mention supplemental coverage on Peacock, Fox Sports 1 and the Big Ten Network for all of their other sports, too. Reports have that the annual payout for Big Ten teams will be in the range of $65 million per school.

But, Oregon and Washington are not expected to enjoy such a payout. Yahoo! Sports reports that the payouts for those institutions could be as much as 50% less as the other 16 teams.

The Pac-12 is also losing Colorado to the Big 12 in 2024, too. The conference's inability to secure a lucrative media right deals seems to be the impetus for Oregon and Washington to look elsewhere.

McMurphy reports that the Mountain West Conference is willing to take in whatever remains of the Pac-12.

Michigan State football is scheduled to play Washington in the completion of a home-and-home series on Sept. 9 in East Lansing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten reportedly adding Washington, Oregon, growing to 18 teams