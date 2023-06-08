Big Ten releases upcoming conference matchups; Ohio State won't play USC until 2025

The Big Ten will abandon its football divisional alignment when UCLA and Southern California join the conference next year, the league announced Thursday as it revealed teams’ opponents for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.

Michigan, Northwestern and Illinois are the only teams Ohio State will play in both seasons, and the Buckeyes won’t play USC until 2025. That game will be in Columbus. Ohio State will play UCLA in the Rose Bowl in 2024.

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes won't play new Big Ten addition USC until 2025 and won't play Penn State that year.

As a designated protected opponent, Ohio State will play Michigan every year. The archrivals have met every season since 1918 except for the COVID-caused cancellation in 2020.

The dates of the games will be announced in the fall.

The Buckeyes will play at Penn State next year but won’t play the Nittany Lions in 2025. It will be the first time since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993 that the teams will not play.

The Buckeyes’ streak of games against Michigan State (since 2011) and Indiana (since 2009) also will end. OSU won’t play the Hoosiers in 2024, and the Spartans are not on the schedule in 2025.

Under the new scheduling model, each team will play every Big Ten team at least once every other year. If a player stays for four years, he will play in every Big Ten stadium.

Here’s a look at Ohio State’s schedule for the next two years:

2024

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi

Sept. 7 – Western Michigan

Sept. 14 – Off

Sept. 21 – Marshall

Big Ten opponents:

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers

Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA

2025

Aug. 30 – Texas

Oct. 18 – Connecticut

Unannounced non-conference game

Big Ten opponents:

Home: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

