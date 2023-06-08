Big Ten releases upcoming conference matchups; Ohio State won't play USC until 2025
The Big Ten will abandon its football divisional alignment when UCLA and Southern California join the conference next year, the league announced Thursday as it revealed teams’ opponents for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.
Michigan, Northwestern and Illinois are the only teams Ohio State will play in both seasons, and the Buckeyes won’t play USC until 2025. That game will be in Columbus. Ohio State will play UCLA in the Rose Bowl in 2024.
As a designated protected opponent, Ohio State will play Michigan every year. The archrivals have met every season since 1918 except for the COVID-caused cancellation in 2020.
The dates of the games will be announced in the fall.
The Buckeyes will play at Penn State next year but won’t play the Nittany Lions in 2025. It will be the first time since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993 that the teams will not play.
The Buckeyes’ streak of games against Michigan State (since 2011) and Indiana (since 2009) also will end. OSU won’t play the Hoosiers in 2024, and the Spartans are not on the schedule in 2025.
Under the new scheduling model, each team will play every Big Ten team at least once every other year. If a player stays for four years, he will play in every Big Ten stadium.
Here’s a look at Ohio State’s schedule for the next two years:
2024
Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi
Sept. 7 – Western Michigan
Sept. 14 – Off
Sept. 21 – Marshall
Big Ten opponents:
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers
Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA
2025
Aug. 30 – Texas
Oct. 18 – Connecticut
Unannounced non-conference game
Big Ten opponents:
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
