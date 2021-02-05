Big Ten releases schedule for 2021 college football season
The Big Ten almost didn’t have a football season in 2020. When it did, the shortness caused a commotion over whether undefeated Ohio State belonged in the CFP final four.
The conference is getting ahead of itself in 2021. Talk about optimism in the face of the pandemic, the Big Ten released its schedule for the upcoming season on Friday.
With Super Bowl LV ending football on the field for a while — this gives gridiron lovers something to think about come Monday.
The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, has approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:
Indiana-Michigan
Indiana-Michigan State
Michigan-Michigan State
Nebraska-Purdue
Nebraska-Wisconsin
Purdue-Wisconsin
All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the schedule. The only additional changes involve the sequencing of games throughout the schedule, including the return of traditional rivalries in the final week of the season such as Iowa-Nebraska and Minnesota-Wisconsin.
