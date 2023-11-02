Big Ten releases Purdue football's 2024 schedule
WEST LAFAYETTE — The road to improvement in year two under Purdue football coach Ryan Walters now has a path.
The Big Ten previously released the 2024 matchups.
On Thursday, the league announced dates for those games.
The Boilermakers will open 2024 Big Ten play at home against Nebraska on Sept. 28.
Back-to-back road games at Wisconsin and Illinois follow on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, respectively followed by Oregon at Purdue on Oct. 19.
Purdue's bye week will the week of Oct. 26.
The Boilermakers will have five games in November 2024: vs. Northwestern on Nov. 2, at Ohio State on Nov. 9, vs. Penn State on Nov. 16, at Michigan State on Nov. 23 and the built-in rivalry week at Indiana on Nov. 30.
Purdue's three non-conference games next season include home contests against Indiana State for the Sept. 7 season opener and again at home vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Purdue travels to Oregon State on Sept. 21.
Purdue football 2024 schedule
Sept. 7 − Indiana State
Sept. 14 − Notre Dame
Sept. 21 − at Oregon State
Sept. 28 − Nebraska
Oct. 5 − at Wisconsin
Oct. 12 − at Illinois
Oct. 19 − Oregon
Nov. 2 − Northwestern
Nov. 9 − at Ohio State
Nov. 16 − Penn State
Nov. 23 − at Michigan State
Nov. 30 − at Indiana
