Big Ten releases Purdue football's 2024 schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE — The road to improvement in year two under Purdue football coach Ryan Walters now has a path.

The Big Ten previously released the 2024 matchups.

On Thursday, the league announced dates for those games.

The Boilermakers will open 2024 Big Ten play at home against Nebraska on Sept. 28.

Back-to-back road games at Wisconsin and Illinois follow on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, respectively followed by Oregon at Purdue on Oct. 19.

Purdue's bye week will the week of Oct. 26.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters waits to take the field ahead of the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers will have five games in November 2024: vs. Northwestern on Nov. 2, at Ohio State on Nov. 9, vs. Penn State on Nov. 16, at Michigan State on Nov. 23 and the built-in rivalry week at Indiana on Nov. 30.

Purdue's three non-conference games next season include home contests against Indiana State for the Sept. 7 season opener and again at home vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Purdue travels to Oregon State on Sept. 21.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Purdue football 2024 schedule

Sept. 7 − Indiana State

Sept. 14 − Notre Dame

Sept. 21 − at Oregon State

Sept. 28 − Nebraska

Oct. 5 − at Wisconsin

Oct. 12 − at Illinois

Oct. 19 − Oregon

Nov. 2 − Northwestern

Nov. 9 − at Ohio State

Nov. 16 − Penn State

Nov. 23 − at Michigan State

Nov. 30 − at Indiana

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Big Ten releases dates for Purdue football's 2024 schedule