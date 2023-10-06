Big Ten releases future conference football schedules for MSU, rest of league

Michigan State football will be heading to Oregon next year as a new Big Ten conference matchup.

The Big Ten released the official conference schedule for the next five seasons on Thursday, with the most notable update being a road game at Oregon in the Ducks first year in the league. Michigan State will also play Michigan, Maryland and Illinois on the road, and host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers as part of the 2024 conference schedule.

Other big takeaways from the upcoming conference schedules released on Thursday includes a road game at USC and home game against UCLA in 2025, and home matchups against Oregon and Washington in 2026.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete schedule release from the Big Ten:

🏈 The #B1G Announces 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 Future Football Schedule Formats 🚨 Check it out below 👇https://t.co/EXbVy0FiuL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire