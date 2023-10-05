Big Ten releases 2024-28 conference football opponents

Oct. 5—CHAMPAIGN — Consider yourself a long-range planner as a college football fan? The Big Ten has you covered, for the next five years, with conference opponents finalized for the 2024-28 seasons.

The 2024 Big Ten season will debut the Flex Protect XVIII model with divisions eliminated. (That's 18, one would assume, for the new 18-team Big Ten and not because it's the 18th version of a schedule plan).

Illinois maintained its two protected rivalries with Northwestern and Purdue. The Hat and Cannon survive. Here's how the Illini's conference opponents shake out for the next five seasons:

2024

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue

Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers

2025

Home: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Away: Indiana, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

2026

Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

2027

Home: Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, Wisconsin

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, USC

2028

Home: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers