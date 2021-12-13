Big Ten recruiting rankings for the past ten years

Recruiting. It’s the backbone of any college football program, and Ohio State has done it better than almost anyone, nearly lapping the field in the Big Ten on a yearly basis.

And it’s not just a recent occurrence. With a fertile recruiting base in a football-rich state, and the ability to draw nationally with the history and tradition of one of the best college football programs of all time, Ohio State has been a recruiting machine for as long as most of us can remember.

Sure, there’s been an exception year here or there, but the Buckeyes bring in talent, develop it, and rinse and repeat better than almost every team out there. It also doesn’t hurt that Ohio State sends a lot of guys to the NFL.

As we sit on the doorstep to the early signing period this week, and what looks to be another top-five or top-ten class nationally OSU is ready to ink, we thought we’d look back at the last ten recruiting cycles to take a look at which programs have been on top when looking solely at the Big Ten.

2012 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 25 2 14 9 91.47 286.13 2 Michigan 25 0 16 9 91.00 281.12 3 Rutgers 20 1 6 13 87.60 226.24 4 Nebraska 17 0 8 9 87.91 213.77 5 Michigan State 20 0 4 15 86.16 210.77 6 Maryland 23 1 2 19 84.88 204.96 7 Iowa 24 0 4 18 84.14 201.08 8 Penn State 20 0 3 16 84.99 192.63 9 Purdue 27 0 2 20 82.89 188.27 10 Northwestern 21 0 1 17 83.57 178.76 11 Indiana 26 0 0 19 82.42 175.53 12 Minnesota 26 0 0 19 81.85 171.00 13 Illinois 18 0 0 14 82.79 162.09 14 Wisconsin 12 0 4 6 85.43 160.75

2013 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 24 1 19 4 93.14 303.35 2 Michigan 27 1 17 8 90.95 288.74 3 Nebraska 24 0 7 16 86.75 220.72 4 Penn State 16 1 3 11 86.20 195.70 5 Michigan State 19 0 4 14 85.49 193.96 6 Maryland 22 0 3 17 84.34 193.11 7 Wisconsin 21 0 1 19 84.64 191.08 8 Indiana 24 0 4 15 83.35 190.33 9 Rutgers 23 0 1 22 84.04 180.79 10 Illinois 25 0 1 20 82.94 176.35 11 Northwestern 19 0 1 17 84.21 174.64 12 Iowa 23 0 0 18 82.59 171.96 13 Purdue 23 0 1 20 82.42 162.05 14 Minnesota 19 0 0 19 82.53 152.11

2014 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total Commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 25 1 15 7 90.59 296.08 2 Michigan 16 1 8 7 89.90 233.54 3 Penn State 25 0 5 20 86.82 221.35 4 Michigan State 22 1 3 18 86.78 217.62 5 Wisconsin 26 0 3 20 84.78 205.44 6 Nebraska 25 0 2 22 84.95 200.24 7 Maryland 18 0 3 11 84.47 190.98 8 Northwestern 15 0 4 9 85.79 182.68 9 Indiana 29 0 1 23 82.35 180.46 10 Rutgers 27 0 1 18 81.47 174.14 11 Minnesota 21 0 1 19 83.10 172.32 12 Iowa 20 0 0 19 83.64 171.84 13 Purdue 19 0 0 16 82.45 156.02 14 Illinois 18 0 4 13 82.25 153.35

2015 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 26 1 14 10 90.31 279.60 2 Penn State 25 0 13 12 89.05 250.00 3 Michigan State 21 0 5 16 87.66 221.77 4 Nebraska 21 0 4 16 86.16 211.72 5 Michigan 14 0 6 8 87.81 194.82 6 Wisconsin 19 0 1 18 85.50 189.85 7 Maryland 18 0 2 15 84.43 182.31 8 Illinois 24 0 2 18 83.45 181.74 9 Indiana 23 0 0 22 83.78 175.35 10 Northwestern 20 0 0 19 84.07 174.83 11 Rutgers 26 0 1 21 82.82 172.19 12 Iowa 21 0 1 19 83.26 169.99 13 Minnesota 24 0 0 24 83.14 167.01 14 Purdue 26 0 0 18 81.75 162.85

2016 Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 25 1 17 7 91.56 289.12 2 Michigan 28 1 13 14 89.86 280.38 3 Michigan State 20 0 9 11 88.87 239.13 4 Penn State 20 1 7 11 88.08 237.79 5 Nebraska 21 0 4 16 86.86 216.76 6 Wisconsin 26 0 3 22 84.96 202.85 7 Maryland 22 0 3 16 84.23 190.15 8 Minnesota 22 0 1 19 83.91 182.22 9 Iowa 24 0 0 24 84.25 181.39 10 Northwestern 20 0 0 20 84.53 174.91 11 Indiana 21 0 0 20 83.67 172.23 12 Rutgers 19 0 1 13 82.86 163.80 13 Illinois 26 0 0 19 81.26 153.64 14 Purdue 23 0 0 17 81.13 145.09

2017 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 21 5 14 2 94.59 312.14 2 Michigan 30 2 19 8 91.20 296.03 3 Penn State 22 0 11 10 88.32 240.47 4 Maryland 28 0 8 20 86.86 230.17 5 Nebraska 20 0 6 14 87.81 224.33 6 Michigan State 26 0 4 20 84.90 203.65 7 Wisconsin 18 0 2 15 85.82 193.87 8 Iowa 22 1 2 18 84.52 191.44 9 Rutgers 26 0 3 21 83.71 189.01 10 Illinois 27 0 0 26 83.71 185.24 11 Northwestern 19 0 1 18 85.04 182.07 12 Minnesota 26 0 0 25 83.24 171.42 13 Indiana 23 0 0 22 83.19 167.99 14 Purdue 25 0 0 21 81.88 158.89

2018 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 26 3 20 3 90.31 317.06 2 Penn State 23 3 12 8 89.05 285.92 3 Michigan 20 0 7 12 87.66 230.56 4 Nebraska 24 0 6 18 86.16 227.95 5 Maryland 24 0 4 20 87.81 218.34 6 Michigan State 22 0 3 19 85.50 212.21 7 Minnesota 25 0 3 22 84.43 206.66 8 Iowa 24 0 0 22 83.45 203.34 9 Wisconson 20 0 1 19 83.78 195.04 10 Indiana 28 0 0 27 84.07 190.77 11 Purdue 26 0 1 24 82.82 188.31 12 Illinois 27 0 2 23 83.26 185.83 13 Rutgers 33 0 0 22 83.14 184.28 14 Northwestern 18 0 1 17 81.75 180.18

2019 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Michigan 26 2 14 10 90.78 277.15 2 Penn State 23 1 17 5 91.01 270.67 3 Ohio State 17 3 9 5 91.87 261.18 4 Nebraska 28 0 7 21 88.50 245.10 5 Purdue 27 0 4 22 86.63 224,72 6 Wisconsin 19 1 2 16 87.86 219.51 7 Michigan State 19 0 2 17 87.49 215.21 8 Indiana 23 0 3 18 85.77 202.63 9 Iowa 22 0 3 19 85.94 199.36 10 Minnesota 21 0 0 20 85.79 194.48 11 Maryland 18 0 3 15 85.73 192.18 12 Northwestern 19 0 0 19 85.99 188.14 13 Illinois 17 0 3 12 86.22 184.37 14 Rutgers 21 0 0 20 84.38 174.33

2020 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 26 3 14 8 91.79 294.92 2 Michigan 25 0 15 9 90.59 262.70 3 Penn State 21 0 11 16 89.54 255.84 4 Nebraska 21 0 10 15 88.46 242.99 5 Wisconsin 14 0 5 15 87.83 225.72 6 Maryland 19 1 2 24 85.62 209.65 7 Purdue 18 0 5 17 86.47 209.21 8 Iowa 24 0 1 20 86.44 203.75 9 Minnesota 23 0 2 22 85,80 199.34 10 Michigan State 20 0 0 22 85.68 193.30 11 Northwestern 26 0 1 16 86.50 190.68 12 Indiana 21 0 1 18 85.00 177.37 13 Rutgers 24 0 0 21 84.25 172.87 14 Illinois 26 0 0 13 84.90 152.88

2021 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank Team Total 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Avg. Points 1 Ohio State 23 7 13 3 94.98 321.68 2 Michigan 22 1 11 10 89.99 260.53 3 Wisconsin 21 1 5 15 89.04 240.73 4 Maryland 24 1 4 18 87.37 230.24 5 Nebraska 20 0 4 16 87.64 216.47 6 Penn State 17 0 6 10 89.07 216.37 7 Iowa 19 0 7 12 87.77 213.85 8 Minnesota 18 0 4 14 87.17 199.38 9 Rutgers 22 0 3 18 85.70 199.26 10 Michigan State 19 0 1 18 85.65 190.64 11 Northwestern 16 0 3 13 86.26 184.30 12 Indiana 14 0 2 11 86.60 177.78 13 Illinois 18 0 0 17 84.16 161.95 14 Purdue 16 0 1 13 85.11 159.72

