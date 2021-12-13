Big Ten recruiting rankings for the past ten years

Recruiting. It’s the backbone of any college football program, and Ohio State has done it better than almost anyone, nearly lapping the field in the Big Ten on a yearly basis.

And it’s not just a recent occurrence. With a fertile recruiting base in a football-rich state, and the ability to draw nationally with the history and tradition of one of the best college football programs of all time, Ohio State has been a recruiting machine for as long as most of us can remember.

Sure, there’s been an exception year here or there, but the Buckeyes bring in talent, develop it, and rinse and repeat better than almost every team out there. It also doesn’t hurt that Ohio State sends a lot of guys to the NFL.

As we sit on the doorstep to the early signing period this week, and what looks to be another top-five or top-ten class nationally OSU is ready to ink, we thought we’d look back at the last ten recruiting cycles to take a look at which programs have been on top when looking solely at the Big Ten.

2012 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

25

2

14

9

91.47

286.13

2

Michigan

25

0

16

9

91.00

281.12

3

Rutgers

20

1

6

13

87.60

226.24

4

Nebraska

17

0

8

9

87.91

213.77

5

Michigan State

20

0

4

15

86.16

210.77

6

Maryland

23

1

2

19

84.88

204.96

7

Iowa

24

0

4

18

84.14

201.08

8

Penn State

20

0

3

16

84.99

192.63

9

Purdue

27

0

2

20

82.89

188.27

10

Northwestern

21

0

1

17

83.57

178.76

11

Indiana

26

0

0

19

82.42

175.53

12

Minnesota

26

0

0

19

81.85

171.00

13

Illinois

18

0

0

14

82.79

162.09

14

Wisconsin

12

0

4

6

85.43

160.75

2013 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

24

1

19

4

93.14

303.35

2

Michigan

27

1

17

8

90.95

288.74

3

Nebraska

24

0

7

16

86.75

220.72

4

Penn State

16

1

3

11

86.20

195.70

5

Michigan State

19

0

4

14

85.49

193.96

6

Maryland

22

0

3

17

84.34

193.11

7

Wisconsin

21

0

1

19

84.64

191.08

8

Indiana

24

0

4

15

83.35

190.33

9

Rutgers

23

0

1

22

84.04

180.79

10

Illinois

25

0

1

20

82.94

176.35

11

Northwestern

19

0

1

17

84.21

174.64

12

Iowa

23

0

0

18

82.59

171.96

13

Purdue

23

0

1

20

82.42

162.05

14

Minnesota

19

0

0

19

82.53

152.11

2014 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total Commits

5-star

4-star

3-star

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

25

1

15

7

90.59

296.08

2

Michigan

16

1

8

7

89.90

233.54

3

Penn State

25

0

5

20

86.82

221.35

4

Michigan State

22

1

3

18

86.78

217.62

5

Wisconsin

26

0

3

20

84.78

205.44

6

Nebraska

25

0

2

22

84.95

200.24

7

Maryland

18

0

3

11

84.47

190.98

8

Northwestern

15

0

4

9

85.79

182.68

9

Indiana

29

0

1

23

82.35

180.46

10

Rutgers

27

0

1

18

81.47

174.14

11

Minnesota

21

0

1

19

83.10

172.32

12

Iowa

20

0

0

19

83.64

171.84

13

Purdue

19

0

0

16

82.45

156.02

14

Illinois

18

0

4

13

82.25

153.35

2015 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

26

1

14

10

90.31

279.60

2

Penn State

25

0

13

12

89.05

250.00

3

Michigan State

21

0

5

16

87.66

221.77

4

Nebraska

21

0

4

16

86.16

211.72

5

Michigan

14

0

6

8

87.81

194.82

6

Wisconsin

19

0

1

18

85.50

189.85

7

Maryland

18

0

2

15

84.43

182.31

8

Illinois

24

0

2

18

83.45

181.74

9

Indiana

23

0

0

22

83.78

175.35

10

Northwestern

20

0

0

19

84.07

174.83

11

Rutgers

26

0

1

21

82.82

172.19

12

Iowa

21

0

1

19

83.26

169.99

13

Minnesota

24

0

0

24

83.14

167.01

14

Purdue

26

0

0

18

81.75

162.85

2016 Recruiting Rankings

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

25

1

17

7

91.56

289.12

2

Michigan

28

1

13

14

89.86

280.38

3

Michigan State

20

0

9

11

88.87

239.13

4

Penn State

20

1

7

11

88.08

237.79

5

Nebraska

21

0

4

16

86.86

216.76

6

Wisconsin

26

0

3

22

84.96

202.85

7

Maryland

22

0

3

16

84.23

190.15

8

Minnesota

22

0

1

19

83.91

182.22

9

Iowa

24

0

0

24

84.25

181.39

10

Northwestern

20

0

0

20

84.53

174.91

11

Indiana

21

0

0

20

83.67

172.23

12

Rutgers

19

0

1

13

82.86

163.80

13

Illinois

26

0

0

19

81.26

153.64

14

Purdue

23

0

0

17

81.13

145.09

2017 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

21

5

14

2

94.59

312.14

2

Michigan

30

2

19

8

91.20

296.03

3

Penn State

22

0

11

10

88.32

240.47

4

Maryland

28

0

8

20

86.86

230.17

5

Nebraska

20

0

6

14

87.81

224.33

6

Michigan State

26

0

4

20

84.90

203.65

7

Wisconsin

18

0

2

15

85.82

193.87

8

Iowa

22

1

2

18

84.52

191.44

9

Rutgers

26

0

3

21

83.71

189.01

10

Illinois

27

0

0

26

83.71

185.24

11

Northwestern

19

0

1

18

85.04

182.07

12

Minnesota

26

0

0

25

83.24

171.42

13

Indiana

23

0

0

22

83.19

167.99

14

Purdue

25

0

0

21

81.88

158.89

2018 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

26

3

20

3

90.31

317.06

2

Penn State

23

3

12

8

89.05

285.92

3

Michigan

20

0

7

12

87.66

230.56

4

Nebraska

24

0

6

18

86.16

227.95

5

Maryland

24

0

4

20

87.81

218.34

6

Michigan State

22

0

3

19

85.50

212.21

7

Minnesota

25

0

3

22

84.43

206.66

8

Iowa

24

0

0

22

83.45

203.34

9

Wisconson

20

0

1

19

83.78

195.04

10

Indiana

28

0

0

27

84.07

190.77

11

Purdue

26

0

1

24

82.82

188.31

12

Illinois

27

0

2

23

83.26

185.83

13

Rutgers

33

0

0

22

83.14

184.28

14

Northwestern

18

0

1

17

81.75

180.18

2019 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Michigan

26

2

14

10

90.78

277.15

2

Penn State

23

1

17

5

91.01

270.67

3

Ohio State

17

3

9

5

91.87

261.18

4

Nebraska

28

0

7

21

88.50

245.10

5

Purdue

27

0

4

22

86.63

224,72

6

Wisconsin

19

1

2

16

87.86

219.51

7

Michigan State

19

0

2

17

87.49

215.21

8

Indiana

23

0

3

18

85.77

202.63

9

Iowa

22

0

3

19

85.94

199.36

10

Minnesota

21

0

0

20

85.79

194.48

11

Maryland

18

0

3

15

85.73

192.18

12

Northwestern

19

0

0

19

85.99

188.14

13

Illinois

17

0

3

12

86.22

184.37

14

Rutgers

21

0

0

20

84.38

174.33

2020 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

26

3

14

8

91.79

294.92

2

Michigan

25

0

15

9

90.59

262.70

3

Penn State

21

0

11

16

89.54

255.84

4

Nebraska

21

0

10

15

88.46

242.99

5

Wisconsin

14

0

5

15

87.83

225.72

6

Maryland

19

1

2

24

85.62

209.65

7

Purdue

18

0

5

17

86.47

209.21

8

Iowa

24

0

1

20

86.44

203.75

9

Minnesota

23

0

2

22

85,80

199.34

10

Michigan State

20

0

0

22

85.68

193.30

11

Northwestern

26

0

1

16

86.50

190.68

12

Indiana

21

0

1

18

85.00

177.37

13

Rutgers

24

0

0

21

84.25

172.87

14

Illinois

26

0

0

13

84.90

152.88

2021 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

How things finished with the recruiting rankings

Rank

Team

Total

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Avg.

Points

1

Ohio State

23

7

13

3

94.98

321.68

2

Michigan

22

1

11

10

89.99

260.53

3

Wisconsin

21

1

5

15

89.04

240.73

4

Maryland

24

1

4

18

87.37

230.24

5

Nebraska

20

0

4

16

87.64

216.47

6

Penn State

17

0

6

10

89.07

216.37

7

Iowa

19

0

7

12

87.77

213.85

8

Minnesota

18

0

4

14

87.17

199.38

9

Rutgers

22

0

3

18

85.70

199.26

10

Michigan State

19

0

1

18

85.65

190.64

11

Northwestern

16

0

3

13

86.26

184.30

12

Indiana

14

0

2

11

86.60

177.78

13

Illinois

18

0

0

17

84.16

161.95

14

Purdue

16

0

1

13

85.11

159.72

