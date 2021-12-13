Big Ten recruiting rankings for the past ten years
Recruiting. It’s the backbone of any college football program, and Ohio State has done it better than almost anyone, nearly lapping the field in the Big Ten on a yearly basis.
And it’s not just a recent occurrence. With a fertile recruiting base in a football-rich state, and the ability to draw nationally with the history and tradition of one of the best college football programs of all time, Ohio State has been a recruiting machine for as long as most of us can remember.
Sure, there’s been an exception year here or there, but the Buckeyes bring in talent, develop it, and rinse and repeat better than almost every team out there. It also doesn’t hurt that Ohio State sends a lot of guys to the NFL.
As we sit on the doorstep to the early signing period this week, and what looks to be another top-five or top-ten class nationally OSU is ready to ink, we thought we’d look back at the last ten recruiting cycles to take a look at which programs have been on top when looking solely at the Big Ten.
2012 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
25
2
14
9
91.47
286.13
2
Michigan
25
0
16
9
91.00
281.12
3
Rutgers
20
1
6
13
87.60
226.24
4
Nebraska
17
0
8
9
87.91
213.77
5
Michigan State
20
0
4
15
86.16
210.77
6
Maryland
23
1
2
19
84.88
204.96
7
Iowa
24
0
4
18
84.14
201.08
8
Penn State
20
0
3
16
84.99
192.63
9
Purdue
27
0
2
20
82.89
188.27
10
Northwestern
21
0
1
17
83.57
178.76
11
Indiana
26
0
0
19
82.42
175.53
12
Minnesota
26
0
0
19
81.85
171.00
13
Illinois
18
0
0
14
82.79
162.09
14
Wisconsin
12
0
4
6
85.43
160.75
2013 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
24
1
19
4
93.14
303.35
2
Michigan
27
1
17
8
90.95
288.74
3
Nebraska
24
0
7
16
86.75
220.72
4
Penn State
16
1
3
11
86.20
195.70
5
Michigan State
19
0
4
14
85.49
193.96
6
Maryland
22
0
3
17
84.34
193.11
7
Wisconsin
21
0
1
19
84.64
191.08
8
Indiana
24
0
4
15
83.35
190.33
9
Rutgers
23
0
1
22
84.04
180.79
10
Illinois
25
0
1
20
82.94
176.35
11
Northwestern
19
0
1
17
84.21
174.64
12
Iowa
23
0
0
18
82.59
171.96
13
Purdue
23
0
1
20
82.42
162.05
14
Minnesota
19
0
0
19
82.53
152.11
2014 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total Commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
25
1
15
7
90.59
296.08
2
Michigan
16
1
8
7
89.90
233.54
3
Penn State
25
0
5
20
86.82
221.35
4
Michigan State
22
1
3
18
86.78
217.62
5
Wisconsin
26
0
3
20
84.78
205.44
6
Nebraska
25
0
2
22
84.95
200.24
7
Maryland
18
0
3
11
84.47
190.98
8
Northwestern
15
0
4
9
85.79
182.68
9
Indiana
29
0
1
23
82.35
180.46
10
Rutgers
27
0
1
18
81.47
174.14
11
Minnesota
21
0
1
19
83.10
172.32
12
Iowa
20
0
0
19
83.64
171.84
13
Purdue
19
0
0
16
82.45
156.02
14
Illinois
18
0
4
13
82.25
153.35
2015 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
26
1
14
10
90.31
279.60
2
Penn State
25
0
13
12
89.05
250.00
3
Michigan State
21
0
5
16
87.66
221.77
4
Nebraska
21
0
4
16
86.16
211.72
5
Michigan
14
0
6
8
87.81
194.82
6
Wisconsin
19
0
1
18
85.50
189.85
7
Maryland
18
0
2
15
84.43
182.31
8
Illinois
24
0
2
18
83.45
181.74
9
Indiana
23
0
0
22
83.78
175.35
10
Northwestern
20
0
0
19
84.07
174.83
11
Rutgers
26
0
1
21
82.82
172.19
12
Iowa
21
0
1
19
83.26
169.99
13
Minnesota
24
0
0
24
83.14
167.01
14
Purdue
26
0
0
18
81.75
162.85
2016 Recruiting Rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
25
1
17
7
91.56
289.12
2
Michigan
28
1
13
14
89.86
280.38
3
Michigan State
20
0
9
11
88.87
239.13
4
Penn State
20
1
7
11
88.08
237.79
5
Nebraska
21
0
4
16
86.86
216.76
6
Wisconsin
26
0
3
22
84.96
202.85
7
Maryland
22
0
3
16
84.23
190.15
8
Minnesota
22
0
1
19
83.91
182.22
9
Iowa
24
0
0
24
84.25
181.39
10
Northwestern
20
0
0
20
84.53
174.91
11
Indiana
21
0
0
20
83.67
172.23
12
Rutgers
19
0
1
13
82.86
163.80
13
Illinois
26
0
0
19
81.26
153.64
14
Purdue
23
0
0
17
81.13
145.09
2017 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
21
5
14
2
94.59
312.14
2
Michigan
30
2
19
8
91.20
296.03
3
Penn State
22
0
11
10
88.32
240.47
4
Maryland
28
0
8
20
86.86
230.17
5
Nebraska
20
0
6
14
87.81
224.33
6
Michigan State
26
0
4
20
84.90
203.65
7
Wisconsin
18
0
2
15
85.82
193.87
8
Iowa
22
1
2
18
84.52
191.44
9
Rutgers
26
0
3
21
83.71
189.01
10
Illinois
27
0
0
26
83.71
185.24
11
Northwestern
19
0
1
18
85.04
182.07
12
Minnesota
26
0
0
25
83.24
171.42
13
Indiana
23
0
0
22
83.19
167.99
14
Purdue
25
0
0
21
81.88
158.89
2018 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
26
3
20
3
90.31
317.06
2
Penn State
23
3
12
8
89.05
285.92
3
Michigan
20
0
7
12
87.66
230.56
4
Nebraska
24
0
6
18
86.16
227.95
5
Maryland
24
0
4
20
87.81
218.34
6
Michigan State
22
0
3
19
85.50
212.21
7
Minnesota
25
0
3
22
84.43
206.66
8
Iowa
24
0
0
22
83.45
203.34
9
Wisconson
20
0
1
19
83.78
195.04
10
Indiana
28
0
0
27
84.07
190.77
11
Purdue
26
0
1
24
82.82
188.31
12
Illinois
27
0
2
23
83.26
185.83
13
Rutgers
33
0
0
22
83.14
184.28
14
Northwestern
18
0
1
17
81.75
180.18
2019 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Michigan
26
2
14
10
90.78
277.15
2
Penn State
23
1
17
5
91.01
270.67
3
Ohio State
17
3
9
5
91.87
261.18
4
Nebraska
28
0
7
21
88.50
245.10
5
Purdue
27
0
4
22
86.63
224,72
6
Wisconsin
19
1
2
16
87.86
219.51
7
Michigan State
19
0
2
17
87.49
215.21
8
Indiana
23
0
3
18
85.77
202.63
9
Iowa
22
0
3
19
85.94
199.36
10
Minnesota
21
0
0
20
85.79
194.48
11
Maryland
18
0
3
15
85.73
192.18
12
Northwestern
19
0
0
19
85.99
188.14
13
Illinois
17
0
3
12
86.22
184.37
14
Rutgers
21
0
0
20
84.38
174.33
2020 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
26
3
14
8
91.79
294.92
2
Michigan
25
0
15
9
90.59
262.70
3
Penn State
21
0
11
16
89.54
255.84
4
Nebraska
21
0
10
15
88.46
242.99
5
Wisconsin
14
0
5
15
87.83
225.72
6
Maryland
19
1
2
24
85.62
209.65
7
Purdue
18
0
5
17
86.47
209.21
8
Iowa
24
0
1
20
86.44
203.75
9
Minnesota
23
0
2
22
85,80
199.34
10
Michigan State
20
0
0
22
85.68
193.30
11
Northwestern
26
0
1
16
86.50
190.68
12
Indiana
21
0
1
18
85.00
177.37
13
Rutgers
24
0
0
21
84.25
172.87
14
Illinois
26
0
0
13
84.90
152.88
2021 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
How things finished with the recruiting rankings
Rank
Team
Total
5-stars
4-stars
3-stars
Avg.
Points
1
Ohio State
23
7
13
3
94.98
321.68
2
Michigan
22
1
11
10
89.99
260.53
3
Wisconsin
21
1
5
15
89.04
240.73
4
Maryland
24
1
4
18
87.37
230.24
5
Nebraska
20
0
4
16
87.64
216.47
6
Penn State
17
0
6
10
89.07
216.37
7
Iowa
19
0
7
12
87.77
213.85
8
Minnesota
18
0
4
14
87.17
199.38
9
Rutgers
22
0
3
18
85.70
199.26
10
Michigan State
19
0
1
18
85.65
190.64
11
Northwestern
16
0
3
13
86.26
184.30
12
Indiana
14
0
2
11
86.60
177.78
13
Illinois
18
0
0
17
84.16
161.95
14
Purdue
16
0
1
13
85.11
159.72
