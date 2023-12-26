Big Ten recruiting rankings for the class of 2024
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell closed out an impressive first full recruiting cycle last week. The program’s last-minute addition of four-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. pushed the class into the nation’s top 25 as the early signing period began.
Today’s recruiting calendar is not the one of the past. National Signing Day no longer carries the weight it used to, as most of the class including its top recruits sign their letters of intent when the early signing period begins in late December. This timeline makes things tough on coaches who now have to re-recruit their own roster, recruit in the transfer portal and finish the high school class all within a month of the regular season ending.
But, that’s what the coaches make the big money for.
All that said, it was an all-around impressive cycle for Fickell and his staff. The Badgers currently sit ranked No. 23 nationally with 22 signees, nine of which being blue-chip recruits.
Here is where that class stands among the rest of the new Big Ten conference:
Northwestern
Commits: 15
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 84.86
Total Points: 136.54
National Ranking: 98
UCLA
Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 88.21
Total Points: 167.33
National Ranking: 71
Indiana
Commits: 17
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 85.86
Total Points: 183.81
National Ranking: 61
Michigan State
Commits: 19
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 86.60
Total Points: 197.38
National Ranking: 47
Illinois
Commits: 19
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.78
Total Points: 199.96
National Ranking: 43
Maryland
Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 86.64
Total Points: 204.68
National Ranking: 39
Minnesota
Commits: 19
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 87.45
Total Points: 207.28
National Ranking: 38
Rutgers
Commits: 24
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 86.96
Total Points: 209.10
National Ranking: 37
Washington
Commits: 16
Blue-Chip Players: 7
Average Player Rating: 88.82
Total Points: 211.31
National Ranking: 36
Iowa
Commits: 21
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 87.92
Total Points: 213.76
National Ranking: 34
Purdue
Commits: 25
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 86.94
Total Points: 216.26
National Ranking: 29
Wisconsin
Commits: 22
Blue-Chip Players: 9
Average Player Rating: 89.13
Total Points: 235.98
National Ranking: 23
Nebraska
Commits: 29
Blue-Chip Players: 8
Average Player Rating: 88.25
Total Points: 247.15
National Ranking: 19
USC
Commits: 20
Blue-Chip Players: 11
Average Player Rating: 90.38
Total Points: 250.76
National Ranking: 18
Michigan
Commits: 27
Blue-Chip Players: 18
Average Player Rating: 90.22
Total Points: 261.14
National Ranking: 15
Penn State
Commits: 25
Blue-Chip Players: 17
Average Player Rating: 90.63
Total Points: 265.46
National Ranking: 14
Oregon
Commits: 26
Blue-Chip Players: 21
Average Player Rating: 91.97
Total Points: 288.04
National Ranking: 6
Ohio State
Commits: 21
Blue-Chip Players: 17
Average Player Rating: 92.92
Total Points: 288.81
National Ranking: 5