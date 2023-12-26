Big Ten recruiting rankings for the class of 2024

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell closed out an impressive first full recruiting cycle last week. The program’s last-minute addition of four-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. pushed the class into the nation’s top 25 as the early signing period began.

Today’s recruiting calendar is not the one of the past. National Signing Day no longer carries the weight it used to, as most of the class including its top recruits sign their letters of intent when the early signing period begins in late December. This timeline makes things tough on coaches who now have to re-recruit their own roster, recruit in the transfer portal and finish the high school class all within a month of the regular season ending.

But, that’s what the coaches make the big money for.

All that said, it was an all-around impressive cycle for Fickell and his staff. The Badgers currently sit ranked No. 23 nationally with 22 signees, nine of which being blue-chip recruits.

Here is where that class stands among the rest of the new Big Ten conference:

Northwestern

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun shakes hands with Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jack Kennedy (1) before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 15

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 84.86

Total Points: 136.54

National Ranking: 98

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches from the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 11

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 88.21

Total Points: 167.33

National Ranking: 71

Indiana’s Aaron Casey (44) celebrates during the second half of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Commits: 17

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 85.86

Total Points: 183.81

National Ranking: 61

Michigan State

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 19

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 86.60

Total Points: 197.38

National Ranking: 47

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Commits: 19

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 86.78

Total Points: 199.96

National Ranking: 43

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 22

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 86.64

Total Points: 204.68

National Ranking: 39

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) bats away a pass by Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Commits: 19

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 87.45

Total Points: 207.28

National Ranking: 38

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 24

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 86.96

Total Points: 209.10

National Ranking: 37

Washington

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 16

Blue-Chip Players: 7

Average Player Rating: 88.82

Total Points: 211.31

National Ranking: 36

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 21

Blue-Chip Players: 5

Average Player Rating: 87.92

Total Points: 213.76

National Ranking: 34

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Commits: 25

Blue-Chip Players: 4

Average Player Rating: 86.94

Total Points: 216.26

National Ranking: 29

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Commits: 22

Blue-Chip Players: 9

Average Player Rating: 89.13

Total Points: 235.98

National Ranking: 23

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 29

Blue-Chip Players: 8

Average Player Rating: 88.25

Total Points: 247.15

National Ranking: 19

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 20

Blue-Chip Players: 11

Average Player Rating: 90.38

Total Points: 250.76

National Ranking: 18

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy calls for a snap against East Carolina during the second half of U-M’s 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Commits: 27

Blue-Chip Players: 18

Average Player Rating: 90.22

Total Points: 261.14

National Ranking: 15

Penn State head football coach James Franklin looks up at the big screen after a play in the third quarter against Iowa.

Syndication Hawkcentral

Commits: 25

Blue-Chip Players: 17

Average Player Rating: 90.63

Total Points: 265.46

National Ranking: 14

Oregon

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 26

Blue-Chip Players: 21

Average Player Rating: 91.97

Total Points: 288.04

National Ranking: 6

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Commits: 21

Blue-Chip Players: 17

Average Player Rating: 92.92

Total Points: 288.81

National Ranking: 5

