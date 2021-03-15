Big Ten has record 9 NCAA tourney teams; 4 get 1 or 2 seeds

AccuWeather

The biggest storm of the winter season for the western United States took shape over the weekend which sparked winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings and even activated the Colorado National Guard. Winter storm warnings were plastered across southeastern parts of Wyoming and northern Colorado, and winter storm watches extended farther east across southwestern South Dakota and western Nebraska on Friday. An avalanche watch was also posted for the Front Range mountains in Colorado. All airlines at the Denver International Airport had to cease operations on Sunday evening due to blizzard conditions in the area. According to the airport, operations will remain ceased for the remainder of the day. According to FlightAware, 721 flights departing from Denver International Airport were canceled on Sunday and 715 scheduled to arrive at the airport were canceled. Snow blanketing Green Valley Ranch, Colorado, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, warned in a tweet that the snowstorm would be "VERY impactful" and "possibly historic" and later tweeted "be sure to protect your newborn livestock!" At 9 a.m. MDT on Sunday, 21.5 inches of snow was reported just north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that he activated the Colorado National Guard to respond to search-and-rescue requests through the state's Emergency Operations Center from 12 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Monday. "I urge you to stay home if it's going to snow hard in your area, so you don't need them to rescue you," Polis said. Colorado State Patrol echoed that motorists should stay off of the roads amid what a trooper referred to as "Snowmaggedon" or "Snowpocalypse" in a video recorded and sent out on Twitter. The Douglas County Sheriffs Office in Colorado reported that it was responding to many people throughout the county who were stranded in their vehicles on Sunday. A deputy and a Colorado Department of Transportation plow were among the vehicles that were having problems. Denver International Airport's fleet of snow-removal vehicles prepared early, so they could take on the snow as soon as it arrived. "The good news is that snow in Denver is not unusual, maybe this much is, but we plan all year for big storms," The Denver International Airport Spokesperson, Emily Williams, said. Despite preparations, travelers scrambled to make new plans when more than 2,000 flights were canceled for the airport between Saturday and Sunday. By 7 p.m. MST on Sunday, the snow had already piled up in Colorado. Nearly 20 inches of snow was reported at the Denver International Airport. Other locations in the state received over 30 inches such as Aspen Springs, which recorded 36 inches of snow. Along I-25, The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that roads were getting "slushy" on Saturday night. Roads are slushy this evening along I-25 from Monument Hill north to Cheyenne, including the Denver metro area. Snowfall so far ranges from 2 to 5 inches. There will be a short break in the snow moving northward from Denver this hour, but then heavy snow will resume. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6FWBKGSOHp— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 14, 2021 Portions of I-25, I-70, I-76 and I-80 were shut down as a result of the treacherous travel conditions on Saturday night. Conditions on I-70 began to get "treacherous," around 7 p.m., local time. Colorado State Patrol announced a westbound closure at C-470 mp 260, with all traffic being diverted east on Colorado 470. A full closure is in effect in both directions from Silverthorne, mp 205 and Denver Metro Area. By Sunday afternoon, The Colorado State Patrol said conditions continued to deteriorate to the point that flares put out to block the ramp to westbound I70 from C470 were no longer visible. Colorado State Patrol shared images of plow trucks both stuck in snow and flipped on their sides on Saturday. Pix from the TroopsPlows stuck, or on their sides. Stay Put please !@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/bFIuSarrSp— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 14, 2021 Conditions also deteriorated quickly Saturday afternoon in the neighboring state of Wyoming, where the southeastern portion of the state is forecast to receive some of the worst conditions the storm has to offer. Blizzard warnings were in effect from Saturday night to early Monday morning across much of southeastern Wyoming, along with portions of Nebraska and South Dakota. Blizzard warnings (pink) were in effect for portions of Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota on Saturday evening, local time. (AccuWeather) As heavy snow fell and strong winds roared across southeastern Wyoming Saturday night, long stretches of interstates 25 and 80 were shut down with no estimated time frame to reopen. Traffic cameras in the area all showed the same scene: roadways covered with so much snow that they became indistinguishable from the surrounding ground. Two images captured from the same traffic camera just south of Cheyenne, Wyoming, show how rapidly conditions worsened Saturday night. (WYDOT Travel Information Service) On Sunday morning, I-25 was closed north of Fort Collins, Colorado, near Wellington, to the Colorado and Wyoming border. At 8:42 a.m. MDT on Sunday, a report showed up to 18.8 inches of snow had fallen in Wellington so far. The dangerous winter conditions also sparked power outages on Sunday morning with more than 33,000 customers left in the dark without power. That number slowly decreased throughout the evening. "We just received a report from a caller in Wellington who said 10-inch- diameter trees were snapped in his neighborhood and power lines are laying on the ground. Roughly 14 inches of snow is on the ground," NWS Boulder tweeted. As the storm pulls away later Sunday and Sunday night, winds from the northwest are expected to increase and may lead to more widespread blowing and drifting snow in Colorado.