Big Ten realignment: Who should the Iowa Hawkeyes’ permanent opponents be in 2024?

The constant juggling of college football conference realignments often brings more good than bad when it is done correctly. That said, there still are some downsides to it. The biggest downside can be the loss of annual rivalries that have become tradition.

Rivalries are part of college football’s DNA and have their place on each team’s schedule. They mean more, the fans get up for these games, and they are often trophy games. The Iowa Hawkeyes have three of these games that are always a dogfight and oftentimes have conference standings or even Big Ten West title implications at stake.

As UCLA and USC join the Big Ten soon, they will most certainly shake up the schedules of each team. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli looked at the conference as a whole and projected who the three permanent rivals of each team should be with the rest of the teams in the conference making their way onto the schedule every other year.

Nebraska

First and foremost, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are projected to be one of Iowa’s permanent rivals. This one is a no-brainer. These two are border states and have tradition in the matchup.

Played on the Friday after Thanksgiving each year, the “Heroes Game” is between these two programs with the winner being awarded the Heroes Trophy. Trophy games have to stay and this one is an easy choice.

Wisconsin

Again, another trophy game that shouldn’t be going anywhere. The Wisconsin Badgers are a rivalry that needs to stay on Iowa’s schedule every single year. As of late, this matchup has turned into one that is often critical in determining the Big Ten West. It is a rivalry, but also huge in the conference race.

These two play for the Heartland Trophy each year and have been alternating punches the last decade or so in this very tightly contested rivarly.

Minnesota

This matchup is technically a rivarly, although Iowa has recently dominated the Minnesota Golden Gophers as their head coach simply can’t crack the code and beat the Hawkeyes.

A third trophy game, this matchup should stick around. The two states border each other and once again it usually matters in the race for the Big Ten West. The Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes play for the Floyd of Rosedale, a trophy which is starting to believe Iowa City is its permanent home.

Big Ten permanent rivalry projections

Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue, UCLA

Indiana: Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue

Maryland: Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers

Michigan: Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State

Michigan State: Michigan, Rutgers, USC

Minnesota: Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin

Nebraska: Iowa, UCLA, Wisconsin

Northwestern: Illinois, Indiana, USC

Ohio State: Michigan, Penn State, Purdue

Penn State: Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers

Purdue: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State

Rutgers: Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State

UCLA: Illinois, Nebraska, USC

USC: Michigan State, Northwestern, UCLA

Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska

