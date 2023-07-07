Big Ten RB Rankings: Sorting out the league’s best 2023 backfields

Let’s be real. For all of the talk about the Big Ten changing and becoming more modernized, the conference will always be synonymous with one thing: running the football.

The styles of rushing attack may be changing, but getting it done on the ground is still the calling card of the Big Ten. Even for great passing teams like Ohio State, they still establish the run first and foremost.

Looking throughout the conference, the rushing attack looks to be as strong as ever in the Big Ten. Throughout, you will find some of the best Power Five conference rushers. Even some of the lower-ranked rushing attacks would more than likely be dominant in that area in a lesser conference.

There really aren’t a ton of bad rushing attacks, say in comparison to the passing game where, yeah, there definitely have been some stinkers in recent years. I’m definitely looking at you Iowa when I say that.

Ranking the best rushers in the Big Ten almost feels like a disservice to not only you the reader, but to the players themselves. There are so many talented backs throughout, that a simple top-10 ranking mostly featuring Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State just doesn’t seem fair. Additionally, many of these teams have multiple quality backs that they will look to employ.

With that in mind, I have decided to rank every backfield in the Big Ten ahead of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, some team had to be last.

Indiana has not been a great rushing team over the past few seasons, but they have some surprisingly intriguing pieces at the position this year. Josh Henderson proved to be a perfectly capable back after transferring in last year from North Carolina, but Jaylin Lucas really is the one to watch here. He’s a dynamic, versatile threat who can become one of the top home run hitters in the conference.

Illinois: Reggie Love III, Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin, Jordan Anderson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Brown was an absolute force for the Illini last year, finishing second in the conference with 1,643 rushing yards.

Chase Brown is now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, and leaves a massive hole at the position for coach Bret Bielema. Reggie Love III was solid in relief of Brown last year and will likely head a pretty dang solid committee.

Northwestern: Cam Porter, Anthony Tyus III, Joseph Himon II, Albert Kunickis III

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Northwestern easily could have occupied the last spot on this list, but I really do have some hope for incoming starter Cam Porter. Taking over for fifth-round pick Evan Hull certainly is a tall task, but Porter has shown some potential throughout his two years of play in Evanston. As a freshman he racked up 142 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois.

Rutgers: Samuel Brown V, Ja’shon Benjamin, Kyle Monangai, Al-Shadee Salaam, Aaron Young

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Hey, Rutgers isn’t last!

The Scarlet Knights were not the best at all on offense last year, averaging only 17.4 points per game, but they were not half bad rushing the ball. When given a chance by his line, Kyle Monangai is certainly not a bad back. He showed that with his 162-yard performance against Michigan State.

Samuel Brown V looks like a potential star in the making for Rutgers, looking like a possible workhorse back for the Scarlet Knights before going down last year after seven games due to injury.

Nebraska: Anthony Grant, Gabe Ervin Jr., Rahmir Johnson

I think Nebraska being at No. 10 on this list just shows how good the backfields in this conference are. In any other conference, Anthony Grant would be a featured running back.

He had multiple great performances last year, registering 100-yard games against Northwestern, North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana, and Minnesota. Unfortunately, against some of the better defenses the Big Ten had to offer, the numbers really weren’t that pretty. Part of that has to do with Nebraska not being very good last year.

Now, the Cornhuskers have a new coach in Matt Rhule. While I wasn’t a fan of him at the pro level, his collegiate resume is undeniable. At both Temple and Baylor, he was able to establish strong running games and to produce multiple quality backs. With Grant back for another year alongside Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson (who started back in 2021), the Cornhuskers could have a sneaky good rushing attack.

Michigan State: Nathan Carter, Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham

The running back room pretty much perfectly describes the Spartans. They should be better than what we saw last year. There is talent in this room. I was high on Jalen Berger coming out of high school, and I’m still holding onto hope that he can be a good Big Ten back.

The backs absolutely were not bad last year. Berger rushed for 683 yards and six touchdowns with solid efficiency, but game script really held back the run game. The lack of a passing attack seriously hampered it. He is joined by UConn transfer Nathan Carter, who impressed early on for the Huskies before missing most of last year with an injury.

This unit can 100% rise the ranks by the end of the year. I’m just going to opt to be a bit wary early on. There are a ton of really good backfields in this conference.

Minnesota had one of the best running backs in recent Big Ten history in Mo Ibrahim and he will certainly be tough to replace. That’s 1,665 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns gone right there.

In response, they went out and grabbed a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in Sean Tyler. Now, of course, the Big Ten is a big step up from the MAC, but Tyler has a ton of talent. Add in hyped-up freshman Darius Taylor to what is typically a great rushing offense, and Minnesota could easily be one of the top teams on the ground once again in 2023.

Iowa: Kaleb Johnson, Leshon Williams, Jaziun Patterson

I struggled to find a place for Iowa on this list. I didn’t want to be blinded by bias and put the group too high on the list, but I seriously am excited by the talent of Kaleb Johnson. As a true freshman last year, Johnson was able to shine in one of the worst offenses in all of FBS football. He has clear star potential written all over him.

The issue really comes up front, which sounds insane to say for Iowa football. The boys up front have really struggled the past two years and it has hampered the run game badly. Having a quarterback who couldn’t reliably throw the ball didn’t help either.

So, while being conservative in my ranking, I’m going to place Iowa right in the middle while noting that they 100% can return to usual form in 2023.

Purdue: Devin Mockobee, Dylan Downing, Tyrone Tracy

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

How about Devin Mockobee?!

With all of the coverage of Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones, I think too many people missed what a great season freshman Devin Mockobee had! Mockobee is one of my favorite stories in college football. A former walk-on, Devin had one of the best freshman seasons at the University of Purdue. Oh yeah, and he’s a mechanical engineering major, which is far better than what I went to school for.

Dylan Downing is a solid backup and former wide receiver Tyrone Tracy is a fun weapon, but Mockobee is the real star of the show here.

Similar to Mockobee, not nearly enough people are talking about Roman Hemby! I guess that’s what happens when you’re playing in a conference with multiple top-10 backs in the country, but Hemby is a special player.

When you think of Maryland football, rushing may not be exactly what you think of. Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the better returning starters in college football this year.

However, Hemby was a breakout star for the Terps with 989 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. There are few players who can catch up with him in the open field. Add in a great backup in Antwain Littleton II, and Maryland should once again have a sneaky great rushing attack.

Wisconsin: Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, Jackson Acker

Most of this list has been talking about some dang good backfields, but now we truly enter the elite territory. The conversation of elite rushing teams has always included Wisconsin, and they have one of the best in the country in Braelon Allen.

I think there’s a general misconception that he had a down year in 2022, but he was still his usual great self. It will be interesting to see how he works in Phil Longo’s air raid style offense, though a similar style back in Javonte Williams did just fine under him.

Oh yeah, they also have Chez Mellusi who could start for a lot of programs out there.

The top three are an extremely tough call. These are the best three backfields in the nation in whatever order you please. While the extremely talented TreVeyon Henderson struggled with injuries last year, Miyan Williams took over as the star back. Seriously folks, he was pretty dang special when given the ball last year with 14 touchdowns and 825 rushing yards despite splitting carries.

Realistically, Ohio State can lean on a three-headed-monster of Williams, Henderson, and Dallan Hayden this year. They have three legitimately great backs.

Penn State: Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of having three really good backs, it’s pretty ridiculous the talent that Penn State has at running back. I think what’s really felt missing about Penn State over the past few seasons has been that marquee running back. It felt like they always had one over the past decade. From Saquon Barkley to Miles Sanders and then to Journey Brown. After Brown’s unfortunate early retirement, they’ve been lost in the backfield.

Now, they legitimately have three running backs capable of carrying the workload. Trey Potts has been a great No. 2 whenever his number was called on by Minnesota over the past two years, and it’s crazy to consider that he’s going to be the third back on the depth chart.

Penn State has a dynamic duo in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Both backs reached the end zone at least 10 times last year in their debut seasons for the Nittany Lions. Penn State leaned on the duo heavily down the stretch last year. Singleton, in particular, is a player you should be extremely excited for. He’s one to watch for the draft in the future.

Michigan: Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, CJ Stokes, Cole Cabana

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

While I had a hard time deciding between the last two slots, Michigan was already penciled in at No. 1 from the start. Instead of debating who’s better between Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, we should appreciate one last time just how well they work together.

Working behind a fantastic offensive line, Blake Corum is one of the best overall players in college football. A true Heisman candidate, the way he approaches running the football is second to none. He’s everything you want in a workhorse back. From the great vision to the shiftiness and ability to navigate through traffic.

Then, next to him is Donovan Edwards. Edwards is an absolute weapon and could probably just play wide receiver if he wanted to. He is the pure talent to the extreme experience and nuance of Corum. A home run threat any time he touches the ball, Edwards kills your defense with an incredible combination of speed and contact balance.

When you play Michigan, you know they are going to run it well against you. With the best backfield in the nation, there’s a reason why many are projecting the Wolverines to run it back in the Big Ten.

