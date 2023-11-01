How is the Big Ten ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings?

The College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, and the Big Ten was certainly well represented. Two of the top four teams in the CFP rankings are from the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the top four teams in the nation in the rankings with the Buckeyes No. 1 in the nation.

Three current Big Ten teams made the top 25. That list includes Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Four future Big Ten members also made the cut.

While Tuesday’s news was an encouraging sign for the conference, there is still plenty of football to be played.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through Saturday, October 28. Where does your team rank as we head into the month of November? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/ae9MqZUomE — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2023

Before the final rankings are set, the College Football Playoff will release five more weekly rankings. While there will be some changes over the next few weeks, teams such as Michigan and Ohio State are likely to stay in the top 10 if they hold form.

For the full breakdown of each Big Ten team, scroll down to the list below!

No. 1 Ohio State

US LBM coaches ranking: 3

AP top 25 ranking: 3

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 4

No. 3 Michigan

Brand New College Football AP Top 25 Poll! What are your thoughts on the new rankings? pic.twitter.com/ZYAq4eLce1 — The Play Action Pod (@PlayActionPods) October 29, 2023

US LBM coaches ranking: 2

AP top 25 ranking: 2

Next opponent: Against Purdue on November 4

No. 5 Washington (future Big Ten member)

US LBM coaches ranking: 6

AP top 25 ranking: 5

Next opponent: Against USC on November 4

No. 6 Oregon (future Big Ten member)

AP Top 25: Oregon 6th, highest-ranked one-loss team. https://t.co/7dqzPmqAmH — Dale Bliss (@DSH_Newton) October 29, 2023



US LBM Coaches ranking: 8

AP top 25 ranking: 6

Next opponent: Against California on November 4

No. 11 Penn State

US LBM Coaches ranking: 5

AP Top 25 ranking: 9

Next opponent: Against Maryland on November 4

No. 19 UCLA (future Big Ten member)

US LBM Coaches ranking: 22

AP Top 25 ranking: 20

Next opponent: Against Arizona on November 4

No. 20 USC (future Big Ten member)



US LBM Coaches ranking: 9

AP Top 25 ranking: 24

Next opponent: Against Washington on November 4

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire