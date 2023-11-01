Advertisement

How is the Big Ten ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings?

The College Football Playoff Rankings came out on Tuesday night, and the Big Ten was certainly well represented. Two of the top four teams in the CFP rankings are from the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the top four teams in the nation in the rankings with the Buckeyes No. 1 in the nation.

Three current Big Ten teams made the top 25. That list includes Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Four future Big Ten members also made the cut.

While Tuesday’s news was an encouraging sign for the conference, there is still plenty of football to be played.

 

 

Before the final rankings are set, the College Football Playoff will release five more weekly rankings. While there will be some changes over the next few weeks, teams such as Michigan and Ohio State are likely to stay in the top 10 if they hold form.

For the full breakdown of each Big Ten team, scroll down to the list below!

No. 1 Ohio State

 

US LBM coaches ranking: 3

AP top 25 ranking: 3

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 4

No. 3 Michigan

 

US LBM coaches ranking: 2

AP top 25 ranking: 2

Next opponent: Against Purdue on November 4

No. 5 Washington (future Big Ten member)

 

US LBM coaches ranking: 6

AP top 25 ranking: 5

Next opponent: Against USC on November 4

No. 6 Oregon (future Big Ten member)

 


US LBM Coaches ranking: 8

AP top 25 ranking: 6

Next opponent: Against California on November 4

No. 11 Penn State

 

US LBM Coaches ranking: 5

AP Top 25 ranking: 9

Next opponent: Against Maryland on November 4

No. 19 UCLA (future Big Ten member)

 

US LBM Coaches ranking: 22

AP Top 25 ranking: 20

Next opponent: Against Arizona on November 4

No. 20 USC (future Big Ten member)

 


US LBM Coaches ranking: 9

AP Top 25 ranking: 24

Next opponent: Against Washington on November 4

