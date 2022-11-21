Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 12

There is just one week left in the college football regular season, and it’s time to check in once again on which Big Ten quarterbacks are doing the best at their position, including Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud.

The metric we like to use more than any other is ESPN’s Total QBR rating. We find it to be a better indicator of performance because it takes into account many aspects others don’t, including the level of competition.

So what is Total QBR exactly? According to ESPN, Adjusted Total Quarterback Rating “values the quarterback on all play types on a 0-100 scale adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced.”

OK, we’re game.

So where are Stroud and other Big Ten signal-callers J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, Sean Clifford of Penn State, and Payton Thorne of Michigan State following Week 12 of the college football season? Stroud has been leading the pack all season but didn’t have his usual spectacular day against Maryland in a tighter-than-expected affair.

Here’s how things stack up after another week of action in the heartland.

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 33.0

Total Before Last Week | 29.5

Ranking Last Week | 13 (⇑ up one spot by default)

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ryan Field. Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 45.5

Total Before Last Week | 45.2

Ranking Last Week | 12 (⇑ one spot by default)

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws the pass during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 47.3

Total Before Last Week | 46.9

Ranking Last Week | 11 (⇑ up one spot by default)

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 52.6

Total Before Last Week | 53.9

Ranking Last Week | 10 (⇑ one spot by default)

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 58.5

Total Before Last Week | 55.1

Ranking Last Week | 9 (⇑ one spot by default)

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Oct. 8, 2022; East Lansing; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) scrambles and tries to evade Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) at Spartan Stadium. Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 68.4

Total Before Last Week | 66.2

Ranking Last Week | 6 (⇓ one spot)

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 70.1

Total Before Last Week | 69.7

Ranking Last Week | 5 (⇓ one spot)

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 71.2

Total Before Last Week | 72.2

Ranking Last Week | 4 (⇓ one spot)

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) run by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 71.4

Total Before Last Week | 65.8

Ranking Last Week | 7 (⇑ three spots)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) practices ahead of the NCAA football game, against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 72.3

Total Before Last Week | 73.8

Ranking Last Week | 3 (⇔ no change)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 75.2

Total Before Last Week | 79.5

Ranking Last Week | 2 (⇔ no change)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud still on top of Big Ten Total QBR rankings after Week 10

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a first down in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR | 89.7

Total Before Last Week | 90.8

Ranking Last Week | 1 (⇔ no change)

