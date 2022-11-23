Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 12

It’s been an up-and-down year for Big Ten quarterbacks in general and for Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

The group has been led by a pair of rivals in Ohio State and Michigan, as C.J. Stroud and J.J. McCarthy top most of the leaderboards. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa have been just behind them, and have each put together masterful performances this season.

Stroud is still very much in the Heisman conversation as the season winds down, and will have a season-defining matchup the Saturday against Michigan.

Where do the Big Ten quarterbacks rank according to their QBR the season? Here is a complete look at the conference from top to bottom:

Spencer Petras: Iowa

Total QBR | 33.0

Ryan Hilinski: Northwestern

Total QBR | 45.5

Connor Bazelak: Indiana

Total QBR | 47.3

Graham Mertz: Wisconsin

Total QBR | 52.6

Casey Thompson: Nebraska

Total QBR | 58.5

Payton Thorne: Michigan State

Total QBR | 68.4

Sean Clifford: Penn State

Total QBR | 70.1

Tommy DeVito: Illinois

Total QBR | 71.2

Taulia Tagovailoa: Maryland

Total QBR | 71.4

Aidan O'Connell: Purdue

Total QBR | 72.3

J.J. McCarthy: Michigan

Total QBR | 75.2

C.J. Stroud: Ohio State

Total QBR | 89.7

