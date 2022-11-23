Big Ten quarterbacks ranked by Total QBR after Week 12
It’s been an up-and-down year for Big Ten quarterbacks in general and for Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.
The group has been led by a pair of rivals in Ohio State and Michigan, as C.J. Stroud and J.J. McCarthy top most of the leaderboards. Aidan O’Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa have been just behind them, and have each put together masterful performances this season.
Stroud is still very much in the Heisman conversation as the season winds down, and will have a season-defining matchup the Saturday against Michigan.
Where do the Big Ten quarterbacks rank according to their QBR the season? Here is a complete look at the conference from top to bottom:
Spencer Petras: Iowa
Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 33.0
Ryan Hilinski: Northwestern
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern
Total QBR | 45.5
Connor Bazelak: Indiana
Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws the pass during the first open practice of the 2022 season at the practice facility at Indiana University on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Total QBR | 47.3
Graham Mertz: Wisconsin
Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 52.6
Casey Thompson: Nebraska
Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 58.5
Payton Thorne: Michigan State
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 68.4
Sean Clifford: Penn State
Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 70.1
Tommy DeVito: Illinois
Sep 11, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) applies pressure on Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 71.2
Taulia Tagovailoa: Maryland
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Total QBR | 71.4
Aidan O'Connell: Purdue
Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 72.3
J.J. McCarthy: Michigan
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sidelines during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Total QBR | 75.2
C.J. Stroud: Ohio State
Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Total QBR | 89.7