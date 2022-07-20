Big Ten Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

You want the predictions for the 2022 Big Ten football season? It’s not all that hard …

Ohio State is going to be fantastic, and now it’s mad.

We got the Michigan curveball last year. It’s rebuilding, but it’s still going to be strong. Michigan State and Penn State are good, Wisconsin is really good, Iowa is Iowa, and others like Maryland and Nebraska should rise up and have good seasons.

Who can catch the Buckeyes?

More interesting will be a few strange twists and turns. Most of the solid teams can hang with or beat anyone else in the conference, and on the right day an Illinois or Northwestern or Rutgers should have the formula to pull off something fun.

There are two more years before USC and UCLA come aboard. That’s all anyone will be talking about, but until then, this season should be entertaining – at least outside of what OSU will probably do.

Big Ten Preseason Predictions: East

Big Ten East Predicted Finish

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Penn State

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

T6. Indiana

T6. Rutgers

Indiana Hoosiers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 6-2, Prediction: 6-2

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 5-7

Sept 2 Illinois W

Sept 10 Idaho W

Sept 17 WKU W

Sept 24 at Cincinnati L

Oct 1 at Nebraska L

Oct 8 Michigan L

Oct 15 Maryland W

Oct 22 at Rutgers L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Penn State L

Nov 12 at Ohio State L

Nov 19 at Michigan State L

Nov 26 Purdue L

Indiana Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Maryland Terrapins

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 3-6

2021:7-6 , Prediction: 4-8

2020: 2-3, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 Buffalo W

Sept 10 at Charlotte W

Sept 17 South Alabama W

Sept 24 at Michigan L

Oct 1 Michigan State W

Oct 8 Purdue W

Oct 15 at Indiana L

Oct 22 Northwestern L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 at Wisconsin L

Nov 12 at Penn State L

Nov 19 Ohio State L

Nov 26 Rutgers W

Maryland Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 7-2

2021:12-2 , Prediction: 9-3

2020: 2-4, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 9-4, Prediction: 11-1

Sept 3 Colorado State W

Sept 10 Hawaii W

Sept 17 UConn W

Sept 24 Maryland W

Oct 1 at Iowa L

Oct 8 at Indiana W

Oct 15 Penn State W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Michigan State W

Nov 5 at Rutgers W

Nov 12 Nebraska W

Nov 19 Illinois W

Nov 26 at Ohio State L

Michigan Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Michigan State Spartans

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 5-4

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 2-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 2 Western Michigan W

Sept 10 Akron W

Sept 17 at Washington W

Sept 24 Minnesota W

Oct 1 at Maryland L

Oct 8 Ohio State L

Oct 15 Wisconsin W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Michigan L

Nov 5 at Illinois W

Nov 12 Rutgers W

Nov 19 Indiana W

Nov 26 at Penn State L

MSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 7-1

2021: 11-2, Prediction: 12-0

2020: 7-1, Prediction: 11-1

2019: 13-1, Prediction: 10-2

Sept 3 Notre Dame W

Sept 10 Arkansas State W

Sept 17 Toledo W

Sept 24 Wisconsin W

Oct 1 Rutgers W

Oct 8 at Michigan State W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Iowa W

Oct 29 at Penn State L

Nov 5 at Northwestern W

Nov 12 Indiana W

Nov 19 at Maryland W

Nov 26 Michigan W

OSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 4-5, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 9-3

Sept 3 at Purdue L

Sept 10 Ohio W

Sept 17 at Auburn L

Sept 24 Central Michigan W

Oct 1 Northwestern W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Michigan L

Oct 22 Minnesota L

Oct 29 Ohio State W

Nov 5 at Indiana W

Nov 12 Maryland W

Nov 19 at Rutgers W

Nov 26 Michigan State W

PSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2022 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 5-8, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 3-6, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9

Sept 3 at Boston College L

Sept 10 Wagner W

Sept 17 at Temple W

Sept 24 Iowa L

Oct 1 at Ohio State L

Oct 7 Nebraska W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Indiana W

Oct 29 at Minnesota L

Nov 5 Michigan L

Nov 12 at Michigan State L

Nov 19 Penn State L

Nov 26 at Maryland L

Rutgers Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Big Ten Preseason Predictions: West

Big Ten West Predicted Finish

T1. Iowa

T1. Wisconsin

T3. Minnesota

T3. Nebraska

5. Purdue

T6. Illinois

T6. Northwestern

Illinois Fighting Illini

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 4-8

2020: 2-6, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 5-7

Aug 27 Wyoming W

Sept 2 at Indiana L

Sept 10 Virginia W

Sept 17 OPEN DATE

Sept 22 Chattanooga W

Oct 1 at Wisconsin L

Oct 8 Iowa L

Oct 15 Minnesota W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Nebraska L

Nov 5 Michigan State L

Nov 12 Purdue W

Nov 19 at Michigan L

Nov 26 at Northwestern L

Illinois Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Iowa Hawkeyes

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2021: 10-4, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 6-2, Prediction: 9-3

2019: 10-3, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 South Dakota W

Sept 10 Iowa State W

Sept 17 Nevada W

Sept 24 at Rutgers W

Oct 1 Michigan W

Oct 8 at Illinois W

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Ohio State L

Oct 29 Northwestern W

Nov 5 at Purdue L

Nov 12 Wisconsin W

Nov 19 at Minnesota L

Nov 25 Nebraska W

Iowa Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 5-4

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 3-4, Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 1 New Mexico State W

Sept 10 Western Illinois W

Sept 17 Colorado W

Sept 24 at Michigan State L

Oct 1 Purdue W

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Illinois L

Oct 22 at Penn State W

Oct 29 Rutgers W

Nov 5 at Nebraska L

Nov 12 Northwestern W

Nov 19 Iowa W

Nov 26 at Wisconsin L

Minnesota Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 5-4

2021: 5-7, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 3-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 6-6

Aug 27 Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) W

Sept 3 North Dakota W

Sept 10 Georgia Southern W

Sept 17 Oklahoma L

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 Indiana W

Oct 7 at Rutgers L

Oct 15 at Purdue W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Illinois W

Nov 5 Minnesota W

Nov 12 at Michigan L

Nov 19 Wisconsin L

Nov 25 at Iowa L

Nebraska Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Northwestern Wildcats

2022 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2021: 3-9, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 7-2, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

Aug 27 Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland) L

Sept 3 OPEN DATE

Sept 10 Duke W

Sept 17 Southern Illinois W

Sept 24 Miami University W

Oct 1 at Penn State L

Oct 8 Wisconsin L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 at Maryland W

Oct 29 at Iowa L

Nov 5 Ohio State L

Nov 12 at Minnesota L

Nov 19 at Purdue L

Nov 26 Illinois W

NU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Purdue Boilermakers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 4-5

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 6-6

2020: 2-4, Prediction: 5-7

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 Penn State W

Sept 10 Indiana State W

Sept 17 at Syracuse W

Sept 24 Florida Atlantic W

Oct 1 at Minnesota L

Oct 8 at Maryland L

Oct 15 Nebraska L

Oct 22 at Wisconsin L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Iowa W

Nov 12 at Illinois L

Nov 19 Northwestern W

Nov 26 at Indiana W

Purdue Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Wisconsin Badgers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2021: 9-4, Prediction: 10-2

2020: 10-2, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 8-4, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Illinois State W

Sept 10 Washington State W

Sept 17 New Mexico State W

Sept 24 at Ohio State L

Oct 1 Illinois W

Oct 8 at Northwestern W

Oct 15 at Michigan State L

Oct 22 Purdue W

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Maryland W

Nov 12 at Iowa L

Nov 19 at Nebraska W

Nov 26 Minnesota W

Wisconsin Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

