Big Ten Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2021

The College Football News Big Ten preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.

Big Ten Preseason Predictions: East

Big Ten East Predicted Finish

1. Ohio State

T2. Michigan

T2. Penn State

4. Indiana

5. Michigan State

6. Rutgers

7. Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 5-4

2020: 6-2, Prediction: 8-4

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 6-3

Sept. 4 at Iowa L

Sept. 11 Idaho W

Sept. 18 Cincinnati L

Sept. 25 at WKU W

Oct. 2 at Penn State L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Michigan State W

Oct. 23 Ohio State L

Oct. 30 at Maryland W

Nov. 6 at Michigan L

Nov. 13 Rutgers W

Nov. 20 Minnesota W

Nov. 27 at Purdue W

Indiana Preview | Schedule Analysis

Maryland Terrapins

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 1-8

2020: 2-3, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 West Virginia W

Sept. 11 Howard W

Sept. 18 at Illinois W

Sept. 25 Kent State W

Oct. 2 Iowa L

Oct. 9 at Ohio State L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Minnesota L

Oct. 30 Indiana L

Nov. 6 Penn State L

Nov. 13 at Michigan State L

Nov. 20 Michigan L

Nov. 27 at Rutgers L

Maryland Preview | Schedule Analysis

Michigan Wolverines

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2020: 2-4, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 9-4, Prediction: 11-1

Sept. 4 Western Michigan W

Sept. 11 Washington W

Sept. 18 Northern Illinois W

Sept. 25 Rutgers W

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin L

Oct. 9 at Nebraska W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Northwestern W

Oct. 30 at Michigan State W

Nov. 6 Indiana W

Nov. 13 at Penn State L

Nov. 20 at Maryland W

Nov. 27 Ohio State L

Michigan Preview | Schedule Analysis

Related

College Football News Preseason All-Big Ten Football Team: Preview 2021

Michigan State Spartans

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 3-6

2020: 2-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 7-6, Prediction: 9-3

Sept. 4 at Northwestern W

Sept. 11 Youngstown State W

Sept. 18 at Miami L

Sept. 25 Nebraska W

Oct. 2 WKU W

Oct. 9 at Rutgers L

Oct. 16 at Indiana L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Michigan L

Nov. 6 at Purdue L

Nov. 13 Maryland W

Nov. 20 at Ohio State L

Nov. 27 Penn State L

MSU Preview | Schedule Analysis

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 Preseason Prediction: 12-0

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 9-0

2020: 7-1, Prediction: 11-1

2019: 13-1, Prediction: 10-2

Sept. 2 at Minnesota W

Sept. 11 Oregon W

Sept. 18 Tulsa W

Sept. 25 Akron W

Oct. 2 at Rutgers W

Oct. 9 Maryland W

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Indiana W

Oct. 30 Penn State W

Nov. 6 at Nebraska W

Nov. 13 Purdue W

Nov. 20 Michigan State W

Nov. 27 at Michigan W

Ohio St Preview | Schedule Analysis

Penn State Nittany Lions

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 6-3

2020: 4-5, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 9-3

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L

Sept. 11 Ball State W

Sept. 18 Auburn W

Sept. 25 Villanova W

Oct. 2 Indiana W

Oct. 9 at Iowa L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Illinois W

Oct. 30 at Ohio State L

Nov. 6 at Maryland W

Nov. 13 Michigan W

Nov. 20 Rutgers W

Nov. 27 at Michigan State W

Penn St Preview | Schedule Analysis

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2020: 3-6, Prediction: 3-9

2019: 2-10, Prediction: 3-9

Sept. 4 Temple W

Sept. 11 at Syracuse W

Sept. 18 Delaware W

Sept. 25 at Michigan L

Oct. 2 Ohio State L

Oct. 9 Michigan State W

Oct. 16 at Northwestern L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Illinois L

Nov. 6 Wisconsin L

Nov. 13 at Indiana L

Nov. 20 at Penn State L

Nov. 27 Maryland W

Rutger Preview | Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Big Ten Preseason Predictions: West

Big Ten Preseason Predictions: West

Big Ten West Predicted Finish

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

T3. Northwestern

T3. Purdue

T5. Minnesota

T5. Nebraska

7. Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini

2021 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 2-7

2020: 2-6, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 6-7, Prediction: 5-7

Aug. 28 Nebraska W

Sept. 4 UTSA W

Sept. 11 at Virginia L

Sept. 18 Maryland L

Sept. 25 at Purdue L

Oct. 2 Charlotte W

Oct. 9 Wisconsin L

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Penn State L

Oct. 30 Rutgers W

Nov. 6 at Minnesota L

Nov. 13 OPEN DATE

Nov. 20 at Iowa L

Nov. 27 Northwestern L

Illinois Preview | Schedule Analysis

Iowa Hawkeyes

2021 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 7-2

2020: 6-2, Prediction: 9-3

2019: 10-3, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Indiana W

Sept. 11 at Iowa State L

Sept. 18 Kent State W

Sept. 25 Colorado State W

Oct. 2 at Maryland W

Oct. 9 Penn State W

Oct. 16 Purdue W

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Wisconsin L

Nov. 6 at Northwestern W

Nov. 13 Minnesota W

Nov. 20 Illinois W

Nov. 26 at Nebraska L

Iowa Preview | Schedule Analysis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 3-6

2020: 3-4, Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Ohio State L

Sept. 11 Miami University W

Sept. 18 at Colorado W

Sept. 25 Bowling Green W

Oct. 2 at Purdue L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Nebraska W

Oct. 23 Maryland W

Oct. 30 at Northwestern L

Nov. 6 Illinois W

Nov. 13 at Iowa L

Nov. 20 at Indiana L

Nov. 27 Wisconsin L

Minnesota Preview | Schedule Analysis

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 3-6

2020: 3-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 5-7, Prediction: 6-6

Aug. 28 at Illinois L

Sept. 4 OPEN DATE

Sept. 11 Buffalo W

Sept. 18 at Oklahoma L

Sept. 25 at Michigan State L

Oct. 2 Northwestern W

Oct. 9 Michigan L

Oct. 16 at Minnesota L

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Purdue W

Nov. 6 Ohio State L

Nov. 13 SE Louisiana W

Nov. 20 at Wisconsin L

Nov. 26 Iowa W

Nebraska Preview | Schedule Analysis

Northwestern Wildcats

2021 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 4-5

2020: 7-2, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 3-9, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Michigan State L

Sept. 11 Indiana State W

Sept. 18 at Duke W

Sept. 25 Ohio W

Oct. 2 at Nebraska L

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Rutgers W

Oct. 23 at Michigan L

Oct. 30 Minnesota W

Nov. 6 Iowa L

Nov. 13 at Wisconsin L

Nov. 20 Purdue (at Wrigley Field) W

Nov. 27 at Illinois W

Northwestern Preview | Schedule Analysis

Purdue Boilermakers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 4-5

2020: 2-4, Prediction: 5-7

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 6-6

Sept. 4 Oregon State W

Sept. 11 at UConn W

Sept. 18 at Notre Dame L

Sept. 25 Illinois W

Oct. 2 Minnesota W

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Iowa L

Oct. 23 Wisconsin W

Oct. 30 at Nebraska L

Nov. 6 Michigan State W

Nov. 13 at Ohio State L

Nov. 20 at Northwestern (in Wrigley Field) L

Nov. 27 Indiana L

Purdue Preview | Schedule Analysis

Wisconsin Badgers

2021 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2021 Big Ten Prediction: 8-1

2020: 4-3, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 10-4, Prediction: 8-4

Sept. 4 Penn State W

Sept. 11 Eastern Michigan W

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 Notre Dame (in Chicago) L

Oct. 2 Michigan W

Oct. 9 at Illinois W

Oct. 16 Army W

Oct. 23 at Purdue L

Oct. 30 Iowa W

Nov. 6 at Rutgers W

Nov. 13 Northwestern W

Nov. 20 Nebraska W

Nov. 27 at Minnesota W

Wisconsin Preview | Schedule Analysis

Related