Big Ten Preseason Poll: Purdue football voted fourth in West; Ohio State unanimous pick to win title

WEST LAFAYETTE - Ohio State in the East. Wisconsin in the West.

Those are the results of the 12th annual cleveland.com Big Ten Preseason Poll released Monday ahead of this week’s Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Where’s Purdue?

The Boilermakers were selected fourth in the West Division by a group of 36 voters, including beat writers and national writers who cover the league. Cleveland.com organized the preseason poll when the Big Ten elected to no longer publish one.

Those who voted in the poll believe Purdue is closer to the top of the West Division than the bottom. The Boilermakers trailed third-place Minnesota by nine votes but were 30 votes ahead of fifth-place Nebraska. According to information released about the poll, Purdue was picked as high as second and as low as seventh.

The Badgers received 31 first-place votes, followed by Iowa (3) and Minnesota (2). The Buckeyes received all 36 first-place votes to win the East and were the unanimous selection to claim the Big Ten championship.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, a second-team All-Big Ten pick last season, received seven voting points for Big Ten Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the preseason pick with 32 first-place votes and 101 points.

No Boilermakers were mentioned in the race for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell received the nod with 20 first-place votes and 74 points.

The league will stage its annual media days Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Along with coach Jeff Brohm, O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham, linebacker Jalen Graham and safety Cam Allen will represent Purdue on Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31); Ohio State over Iowa (3); Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (32 first-place votes) 101 points

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (2) 42

3. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 37

4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8

5. Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue 7

6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 5

7. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (1) 4

8. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota 3

9. (tie) Rakim Jarrett, WR, Minnesota 1

9. (tie) Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State 1

9. (tie) Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 1

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (20 first-place votes) 74

2. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (10) 55

3. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State (4) 26

4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (1) 20

5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 8

6. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State 7

7. (tie) Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 3

7. (tie) Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana 3

7. (tie) Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska 3

7. (tie) J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State 3

11. (tie) Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 2

11. (tie) Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State 2

11. (tie) P.J.Mustipher, DT, Penn State 2

14. (tie) Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State 1

14. (tie) Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers 1

