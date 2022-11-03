Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 10
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Who are the experts picking in this weekend's Penn State-Indiana game?
Tennessee vs Georgia game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5
Oklahoma's fake field goal for a touchdown among the "best of the week" in USA TODAY Sports week nine report card. From @john9williams.
If Auburn Football wants longevity out of its next head coach, Liberty's Hugh Freeze may be the guy says one ESPN insider.
Now that we've got all of the arguing from the first set of College Football Playoff rankings out of our systems, it's time to turn the focus to a massive Week 10.
Seven games to watch this week!
SEC predictions, schedule and previews for all of the Week 10 games
Our experts take turns picking all the Big Ten football games and six of the best national ones. #B1G
Olave has the third-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
MSU did what had to be done, suspending 8 players after the fight in the tunnel at U-M. The challenge now for MSU's team is not to let it define them.
2017 Georgia-Missouri: A look at Josh Heupel's first game coaching in Athens
“In reality, winning a national championship is what everyone comes to South Carolina for so we just want to run it back,” center Aliyah Boston told Yahoo Sports, through her partnership with Orangetheory announced Thursday, of the goals for the season.
We know Florida will have to make up for the loss of Brenton Cox Jr. this week, but that wasn't the only change made to the depth chart ahead of Texas A&M.
When the sixth seed wins the National League pennant after an 87-75 regular-season run, it’s safe to assume that the ensuing World Series is likely to get a little weird. Toss in a labor dispute that delayed the start of baseball’s spring slate and a cold front that soaked the Lehigh Valley on Halloween night, […]
If you are an Ohio State or Michigan football fan, or a college football fan in general, you'll want to spend some time watching this upcoming documentary. #TheGame
The Jaguars stunned the NFL by trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley, a bold move to get a big weapon for Trevor Lawrence that has only minimal risk.
Updated kickoff time announced for the Tennessee-Georgia game.