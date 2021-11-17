Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 68-24, ATS: 62-30, Point Total: 56-35-1
Saturday, November 20
Michigan State at Ohio State
12:00, ABC
Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 67
Purdue vs Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)
12:00, BTN
Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 47.5
Rutgers at Penn State
12:00, BTN
Line: Penn State -17.5, o/u: 47
Illinois at Iowa
2:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5
Michigan at Maryland
3:30, BTN
Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 56.5
Nebraska at Wisconsin
3:30, ABC
Line: Wisconsin -9.5, o/u: 42
Minnesota at Indiana
3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 43.5
