Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 68-24, ATS: 62-30, Point Total: 56-35-1

Week 12 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 20

Michigan State at Ohio State

12:00, ABC
Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 67

Purdue vs Northwestern (in Wrigley Field)

12:00, BTN
Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 47.5

Rutgers at Penn State

12:00, BTN
Line: Penn State -17.5, o/u: 47

Illinois at Iowa

2:00, FS1
Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5

Michigan at Maryland

3:30, BTN
Line: Michigan -15, o/u: 56.5

Nebraska at Wisconsin

3:30, ABC
Line: Wisconsin -9.5, o/u: 42

Minnesota at Indiana

3:30, BTN
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 43.5

