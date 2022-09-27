Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 38-11, ATS 28-20-1, o/u 33-16
Michigan at Iowa
12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5
Purdue at Minnesota
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53
Illinois at Wisconsin
12:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 43.5
Rutgers vs Ohio State
3:30, BTN
Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 60
Northwestern at Penn State
3:30, ESPN
Line: Penn State -26.5, o/u: 52
Michigan State at Maryland
3:30, FS1
Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 60.5
Indiana at Nebraska
7:30, BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 60
Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4
Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk