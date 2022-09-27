Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

1
CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 38-11, ATS 28-20-1, o/u 33-16

Michigan at Iowa

12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Purdue at Minnesota

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53

Illinois at Wisconsin

12:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 43.5

Rutgers vs Ohio State

3:30, BTN
Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 60

Northwestern at Penn State

3:30, ESPN
Line: Penn State -26.5, o/u: 52

Michigan State at Maryland

3:30, FS1
Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 60.5

Indiana at Nebraska

7:30, BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 60

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4
Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories