Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far
SU: 64-22, ATS: 57-29, Point Total: 53-32-1

Week 11 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Saturday, November 13

Michigan at Penn State

12:00, ABC
Line: PICK, o/u: 48.5

Minnesota at Iowa

12:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 37

Northwestern at Wisconsin

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wisconsin -25, o/u: 41

Rutgers at Indiana

12:00, BTN
Line: Indiana -7, o/u: 42

Purdue at Ohio State

3:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 62

Maryland at Michigan State

4:00, FOX
Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 62

