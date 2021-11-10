Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Big Ten Results So Far

SU: 64-22, ATS: 57-29, Point Total: 53-32-1

Saturday, November 13

12:00, ABC

Line: PICK, o/u: 48.5

12:00, BTN

Line: Iowa -5.5, o/u: 37

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Wisconsin -25, o/u: 41

12:00, BTN

Line: Indiana -7, o/u: 42

3:30, ABC

Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 62

4:00, FOX

Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 62

